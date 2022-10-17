ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings

9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
insideedition.com

Did Kelly Ripa Exclude Former Co-Host Michael Strahan From Her New Memoir?

In Kelly Ripa's new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," there's no mention of her former co-host Michael Strahan. The book also excludes when she furiously walked out in 2016 after learning Strahan was leaving for “Good Morning America.” Ripa felt blindsided and refused to come to work for four days. TV personality Erin Andrews was booked to take her place. When she finally came back to work, she vented on the air about the situation.
RadarOnline

'Unhappy' Ben Affleck Moping Around After Selling His Bachelor Pad In Wake Of J Lo Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck wore his emotions on his sleeve after selling his epic bachelor pad. The newlywed didn't seem to be in the mood to celebrate after scoring nearly $30 million for his former Pacific Palisades palace. Affleck's sale comes after he ditched his beloved home to find a new one with his wife, Jennifer Lopez — however, insiders claim he's "not happy" about how his three-month marriage is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
musictimes.com

Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death

After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

