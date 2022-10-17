ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

via.news

Targa Resources And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – American Assets Trust (AAT), Targa Resources (TRGP), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
via.news

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY), Lear Corporation (LEA), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
tipranks.com

Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
via.news

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, Fanhua, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), Fanhua (FANH), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) 4.97 -0.6% 21.73% 2022-10-16 09:08:08. 2 Fanhua (FANH) 5.54...
via.news

Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
via.news

Wayfair Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair jumping 13.76% to $32.25 on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
