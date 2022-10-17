Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:54 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Platinum (PL) is at $880.90, going down by 5.2% since 2022-10-07 (10 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 14270, 99.99% below its average volume of 13264441238.63. Volatility. Platinum’s...
Copper Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:52 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Copper (HG) is at $3.32, going down by 3.92% since 2022-10-13 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 61890, 99.99% below its average volume of 17041550289.28. Volatility. Copper’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at $16,511.28, going down by 11.07% since 2022-09-19 (21 sessions ago). Why is HANG SENG INDEX Index Going Down?. The Hang Seng Index is an important...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at $6,988.30, going up by 5.48% since 2022-10-12 (5 sessions ago). Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.36% up from...
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at $4,590.78, going down by 12.15% since 2022-05-27 (21 sessions ago). About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down...
S&P 500 Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 01:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at $3,677.95, going up by 2.65% since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2557227000, 13.25% above its average volume of...
EUR/CHF Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 20 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at $0.98, going up by 2.25% since 2022-09-23 (21 sessions ago). EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.179% up from its 52-week low and 8.35% down from its 52-week high....
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at $12,767.41, going up by 3.33% since 2022-10-13 (5 sessions ago). Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.63% up from its 52-week low and 21.63% down...
CBOE Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $31.17, going up by 11.36% since 2022-09-21 (21 sessions ago). Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 111.61% up from its 52-week low and 19.95% down from its 52-week...
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:52 EST on Thursday, 20 October, Palladium (PA) is at $2,067.50, going down by 5.23% since 2022-10-09 (10 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1797, 99.99% below its average volume of 6055417524.06. Volatility. Palladium’s...
Freshpet Stock Jumps By 41% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) jumped by a staggering 41.28% in 21 sessions from $39.24 at 2022-09-21, to $55.44 at 11:02 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
ImmunoGen Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose by a staggering 34.26% in 21 sessions from $4.7 at 2022-09-22, to $6.31 at 21:42 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Silver Drops Below $19.00: (SI) Bearish Momentum With a 8% Drop in The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:52 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Silver (SI) is at $18.36, going down by 8.93% since 2022-10-07 (10 sessions ago). Silver price (XAG/USD) remains sidelined around $18.75-80, fading the two-day uptrend during Wednesday’s Asian session as the bright metal...
Coffee Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 06:00 EST on Friday, 21 October, Coffee (KC) is at $188.25, going down by 15.77% since 2022-09-22 (21 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1832, 87.95% below its average volume of 15206.95. Volatility. Coffee’s...
NASDAQ 100 Recovery Seems Unlikely – (NDX) Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 07:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at $11,062.53, going up by 3.46% since the last session’s close. Interest rates continue to rise, and that will almost certainly have quite a bit of negativity...
CBOE Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 18:12 EST on Thursday, 20 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $29.98, going down by 2.54% since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $30.76 and 6.02% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $31.90.
Gold Price Rises In The Face Of A Softer DXY: (GC) Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,640.00, going down by 3.63% since 2022-10-07 (10 sessions ago). Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,650, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in eight...
NYSE FANG Is 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 07:10 EST on Thursday, 20 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at $4,586.45, going up by 4.83% since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.98% up from its trailing...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) jumped by a staggering 23.18% in 10 sessions from $3.58 at 2022-10-06, to $4.41 at 12:44 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Drops By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped by a staggering 20.03% in 10 sessions from $395.36 to $316.17 at 21:51 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
