NPSO arrests for Oct. 3-5, 2022
Justin Mckenzie, 35 (bm), failure to pay child support obligation, application for return of wanted fugitive. •Timothy Harris, 32 (wm), simple battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, contempt of court. •Brandee Roll, 39 (bf), contempt of court. Timothy Gourdon, 50 (wm), theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal...
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged Sanford with...
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief
On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
Shreveport Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspects
The Shreveport Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses. Chatika Arnold (02/01/01) is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse Battery Child endangerment for stabbing her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of a one-year-old child.
Natchitoches woman killed in crash
Campti- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Kia Optima,...
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the kidnapped and shot toddlers found in Bill Cockerell Park; the person responsible for kidnapping and shooting the children was also identified. Two children under three were found at the park late Tuesday. Lillian Rose Marter, 10 months, was found...
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
Attorney for rapper Mystikal requests cell phone, social media analysis in rape, assault, drug possession case
Attorney Joel Pearce, who has maintained Tyler's innocence, announced Tuesday that Garrett Discovery, a Minden-based company, was solicited to conduct an unbiased digital analysis.
2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Watkins to serve double life for Jose murders
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced on Wednesday that Dewayne Willie Watkins was sentenced to two mandatory life terms for kidnapping and first-degree murder. Watkins, 38, was found guilty of robbing and killing Heather and Kelly Jose on November 8, 2018, and burning them beyond...
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent. According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old […]
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner
A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0