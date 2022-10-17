ROME (AP) — Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots, said Friday that she and her allies have asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to form what would be Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. Meloni and her campaign allies met for about 10 minutes with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal presidential palace. She emerged to tell reporters that the coalition had unanimously indicated to Mattarella that she deserved the mandate to govern. The palace later announced that Mattarella had summoned Meloni back, by herself, to meet with the president late Friday afternoon. At that meeting, the president could decide Meloni has assembled a viable government and invite her and her ministers to swear in the next day. He could also say simply that he has given her the mandate to try to form a government. In that case, Meloni would have to report back to him. If Meloni, 45, succeeds, she will be the first woman to become Italian premier.

24 MINUTES AGO