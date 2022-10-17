Read full article on original website
Jack’s (Revised) Best Horror Movies
I took out last year’s list, which we talked about on the show. Looked it over. Found that I no longer liked it. Reworked it a little. Obvious subjective. Now tell me yours. 10.) The Game (1997) This isn’t really considered a “horror” movie, but it gives me chest pains every time, thinking about how hopelessly trapped Michael Douglas is when his highly suspect brother, Sean Penn, gives him a mysterious “membership” in a company that promises “experiences”. This movie is the best argument ever for re-gifting, my friends.
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
Dwayne Johnson stars as DC's latest big-screen superhero in 'Black Adam'
Not long into Black Adam, a preteen boy looks up at the muscled hulk of Dwayne Johnson and begs for his help: “We could use a superhero right now.” Speak for yourself, kid. Do we need another superhero with another convoluted origin story that stretches back thousands of years and fulfills a whacko destiny? Do we really need another clutch of secondary level heroes to muddy focus? We’re almost 40 deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a dozen in the DC universe. You can almost smell the fumes now, can't you? Black Adam isn't bad, it's just predictable and color-by-numbers, stealing...
