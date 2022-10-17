ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Jack’s (Revised) Best Horror Movies

I took out last year’s list, which we talked about on the show. Looked it over. Found that I no longer liked it. Reworked it a little. Obvious subjective. Now tell me yours. 10.) The Game (1997) This isn’t really considered a “horror” movie, but it gives me chest pains every time, thinking about how hopelessly trapped Michael Douglas is when his highly suspect brother, Sean Penn, gives him a mysterious “membership” in a company that promises “experiences”. This movie is the best argument ever for re-gifting, my friends.
The Blade

Dwayne Johnson stars as DC's latest big-screen superhero in 'Black Adam'

Not long into Black Adam, a preteen boy looks up at the muscled hulk of Dwayne Johnson and begs for his help: “We could use a superhero right now.” Speak for yourself, kid. Do we need another superhero with another convoluted origin story that stretches back thousands of years and fulfills a whacko destiny? Do we really need another clutch of secondary level heroes to muddy focus? We’re almost 40 deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a dozen in the DC universe. You can almost smell the fumes now, can't you? Black Adam isn't bad, it's just predictable and color-by-numbers, stealing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy