Dear Mister Manners: My roommate and his girlfriend are homebodies and order a lot of food for delivery. It shocks me that they think nothing of opening the door barely dressed. On more than one occasion, I’ve seen him accept pizza in just a towel. She, on the other hand, often hops to the door in nothing more than an oversized T-shirt. It all seems very disrespectful to me, but maybe I’m just being old-fashioned?

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO