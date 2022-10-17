Read full article on original website
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Cubs Expected to Sign Three Top International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs are the presumed favorite to land three of MLB Pipeline's top 50 International Free Agents in 2023.
Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base
There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
Is Edmundo Sosa Related to Sammy Sosa? Family Links Details Explained
Edmundo Sosa and Sammy Sosa are famous baseball players, and they both play the same game and have the same surname. But they did not have any genealogical relationship, and both officially confirmed it; Edmundo is a Panamanian professional baseball player for the major league baseball team St. Louis Cardinals. Sammy Sosa is a former Dominican-American professional baseball player. He is one of the only three National League players with a record of 160 RBI in a single season in 1990. Sammy has played in more than 19 seasons as a Major league baseball for the Chicago Cubs teams.
Joe Maddon on Ozzie Guillen not being a White Sox managerial candidate: 'Wisdom and experience are no longer desired'
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a blunt response when asked why he believes former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t a current candidate for the White Sox’s managerial opening.
Grading the White Sox: Yasmani Grandal
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 5, Guardians 1
Tuesday’s ALDS Game 5 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. The Guardians really never had much of a chance. After the bottom of the first inning, they were already losing by three runs, and it was all downhill from there. Let’s take a look at how the stats played out.
Joe Maddon Has Not Spoken to White Sox About Manager Job
Joe Maddon has not spoken to White Sox about manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joe Maddon has not spoken to the White Sox about their managerial opening, the former Cubs skipper told NBC Sports Chicago on an episode of the “Cubs Talk Podcast” releasing Friday.
Cubs to Reduce Wrigley Field Ticket Prices for 2023
Watching the Chicago Cubs at the ballpark just got a little easier. The Cubs will be decreasing ticket prices by about 5% for 2023.
Aaron Boone Says Isiah Kiner-Falefa Should've Been Considered For Gold Glove Award
Finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced on Thursday and as always, the baseball world took to social media to critique which players made the cut. For the Yankees, despite nominations at five different positions, there were two glaring omissions. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who did his best...
MLB Insider Shares Must-Read Yordan Alvarez Anecdote
Yordan Alvarez has been one of the game’s best hitters ever since his arrival to the big leagues. The Houston Astros star came through multiple times in the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, delivering clutch home runs in Games 1 and 2. Since his debut, he has amazed his...
