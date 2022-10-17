Edmundo Sosa and Sammy Sosa are famous baseball players, and they both play the same game and have the same surname. But they did not have any genealogical relationship, and both officially confirmed it; Edmundo is a Panamanian professional baseball player for the major league baseball team St. Louis Cardinals. Sammy Sosa is a former Dominican-American professional baseball player. He is one of the only three National League players with a record of 160 RBI in a single season in 1990. Sammy has played in more than 19 seasons as a Major league baseball for the Chicago Cubs teams.

