ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base

There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
osoblanco.org

Is Edmundo Sosa Related to Sammy Sosa? Family Links Details Explained

Edmundo Sosa and Sammy Sosa are famous baseball players, and they both play the same game and have the same surname. But they did not have any genealogical relationship, and both officially confirmed it; Edmundo is a Panamanian professional baseball player for the major league baseball team St. Louis Cardinals. Sammy Sosa is a former Dominican-American professional baseball player. He is one of the only three National League players with a record of 160 RBI in a single season in 1990. Sammy has played in more than 19 seasons as a Major league baseball for the Chicago Cubs teams.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Yasmani Grandal

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 5, Guardians 1

Tuesday’s ALDS Game 5 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. The Guardians really never had much of a chance. After the bottom of the first inning, they were already losing by three runs, and it was all downhill from there. Let’s take a look at how the stats played out.
CLEVELAND, NY
NBC Chicago

Joe Maddon Has Not Spoken to White Sox About Manager Job

Joe Maddon has not spoken to White Sox about manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joe Maddon has not spoken to the White Sox about their managerial opening, the former Cubs skipper told NBC Sports Chicago on an episode of the “Cubs Talk Podcast” releasing Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Says Isiah Kiner-Falefa Should've Been Considered For Gold Glove Award

Finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced on Thursday and as always, the baseball world took to social media to critique which players made the cut. For the Yankees, despite nominations at five different positions, there were two glaring omissions. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who did his best...
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Shares Must-Read Yordan Alvarez Anecdote

Yordan Alvarez has been one of the game’s best hitters ever since his arrival to the big leagues. The Houston Astros star came through multiple times in the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, delivering clutch home runs in Games 1 and 2. Since his debut, he has amazed his...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy