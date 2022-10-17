Read full article on original website
Emmerdale: Lisa Riley
I have to say the acting has been very hit and miss across the whole week so far but I’m surprised to say that I think Lisa Riley has been fantastic in every episode. I didn’t think I would have singled her out as the stand out performer but she has been great as Mandy Dingle! Her scenes as Liv died really got to me.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Emmerdale storm week - terrible
This week's storm episodes of Emmerdale is so laughable, yet, so rubbish. Do Emmerdale producers think we are stupid? all 3 need to go ASAP as all 3 are ruining Emmerdale. 1. As if that wind can flip that car over in last night's episode. 2. Why an earth would...
A shock third death on Emmerdale this week?
I wonder if we're gonna see a male character perish before the week is out? I don't think it would be a long-term character like Sam but maybe a newer addition to the show like Nate, perhaps?. Shock? Nothing would shock me about this farce anymore. A number of people...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
EastEnders I Thursday 20th October 2022 I Episode Discussion Thread
Nish is furious when Vinny and Ash confront him about Kheerat's revelation. Jean tries to play peacemaker by inviting the Panesars – including Nish – to a games night with the Slaters. Nina warns Ravi that she plans to report Ranveer as a missing person, as declaring him...
Why do soaps kill off so many characters?
It started with Brookside, then Hollyoaks. Then Emmerdale jumped on the bandwagon and then EastEnders. Death is a very very dark topic but soaps seem to enjoy gleefully killing off both young and old characters with little or no consequence. Gone are the days when a major characters death would have massive reprecussions. Therefore what’s the point?
Riverdale star lands first lead movie role in new rom-com
Riverdale star Drew Ray Tanner has landed his first lead role in new rom-com Boot Camp. The actor, who is best known for playing Fangs Fogarty on The CW series, will star in Boot Camp, which is based on the Wattpad story of the same name. The story follows Whitney...
SPOILER - Coronation Street - Returnee
Stephanie Beacham is returning to Coronation Street as Martha Fraser after 13 years. It does seem quite a pointless return to be honest but as I'm a big Stephanie Beacham fan, I'm more than happy that she's coming back. She isn't on TV enough IMO. I wonder who it would...
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster shows true colours as dark misogyny storyline continues
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. On tonight's (October 13) episode of Hollyoaks, viewers watched Eric Foster's chilling misogyny storyline continue to play out. Tony hadn't realised yet how twisted Eric has become in his hatred of women, and so, when Eric offered to help him out at The Dog he agreed. However,...
Emmerdale Friday 21st October 2022 ⚡The village is DEVASTATED after the storm...🌪
The extent of the devastation in the village is revealed as the local's reel over the horror they experienced. Life will never be the same again for some. As the residents start to clear up the life-changing storm, Chas is desperate to keep her secret buried. Kerry is taken aback...
Emmerdale shares behind-the-scenes video for Vinny and Liv crash scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared a behind-the-scenes video of actors Bradley Johnson and Isobel Steele filming for Vinny and Liv's big crash sequence. In this week's episodes, a violent storm hit the village and left Liv and Vinny in danger when they were seemingly crushed by a flying caravan, while trying to make their way to the Woolpack.
Torchwood fans beg Russell T Davies to revive Doctor Who spin-off as he posts throwback clip
Russell T Davies has delighted Torchwood fans after he shared a throwback clip of the Doctor Who spin-off. The returning Doctor Who showrunner and It’s a Sin creator sent fans into a frenzy as he shared a snippet from the fourth and final series, Torchwood: Miracle Day, to his Instagram on Wednesday (October 19).
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
13 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric continues to manipulate Mason, while Felix makes a decision about DeMarcus, and Diane discovers Tony's shocking secret. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Eric continues to manipulate Mason. When a fight brews between Mason and DeMarcus, Eric...
Emmerdale where is he ?
Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. He has got to be with April. But where is...
Hollyoaks: What characters from 1995-2005 do you think WOULD fit in today's show
I done two polls recently asking whether a former family (The Hunters) and a former character (Scott Anderson) should return or not and I was surprised by the amount of people stating they wouldn't fit in today's show. So I thought I start a thread asking what characters from the...
EE - Not liking Amy
First of all the actress is 17, second she looks nothing like she would be Roxy's daughter. Totally miscast, I hope they get someone else. Not enjoying her. I don't mind her, but she is nothing like the previous Amy. The previous Amy was quite bratty and a bit of a bully.
