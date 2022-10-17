Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. UAB at Western Kentucky (-1.5, -110): I covered a WKU night game in '05. Good times. 2. Tulsa (-13, -110) at Temple: The Owls have lost two straight games by a combined 94-16. 3. Nuggets at Warriors (-5.5, -110): This is one of those "we're the champs" message games. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 12-8)

DENVER, CO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO