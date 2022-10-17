Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
LoreOne 3D-printed custom carbon road shoes updated with improved retention, $2k price!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The fully-custom fit 3D-printed carbon exoskeleton LoreOne road shoes have been wild and intriguing since we first laid eyes on them… even if their exorbitant cost priced them way out of the budget of the vast majority of cyclists. But while they haven’t come down in price (the opposite, in fact), Lore has continued to refine the concept…
Bikerumor
Midnight Blue is the new Chris King color…for a limited time only
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Chris King frequently uses their Open House event to launch a new color, and this year’s builder party got dark with a new deep satin-finish Midnight blue anodized option. You’ll find the Chris King Midnight...
Bikerumor
Parlee’s New Sky Ridge Carbon Gravel Wheels Highlight Parlee Chebacco XD LE Review
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Parlee has been making beautiful custom carbon road bikes in Massachusetts for over 20 years. Originally focused on custom road rockets, in 2015 Bob and the team released the go-anywhere Chebacco which has become their best seller.
Bikerumor
Wild new Specialized Diverge suspends the rider with fully damped rear Future Shock
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The 2023 Specialized Diverge STR gravel bike adds a unique rear Future Shock seat tube with a hydraulic top tube motion damper to control the flex. Combined with their steer tube Future Shock up front, the bike keeps the rider floating over chatter for a smoother, faster ride.
Bikerumor
Road to Philly Bike Expo 2022: New Flat Top Bottle King Cage works w/ Nalgene & Insulated Steel Bottles!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Here we are again, counting down the days to the 2022 Philly Bike Expo! We have another product launch to announce, but this time, it’s by the PBE exhibitor King Cage!. You might know King...
Bikerumor
Suplest Edge+ 2.0 revamps road, XC, gravel & MTB flat shoes with advanced, lighter materials
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Small Swiss cycling shoemaker Suplest has a completely revamped Edge+ 2.0 shoe line-up prepped for next season, including everything from light & stiff road shoes to flat pedal gravity, with plenty of versatile mountain bike shoes in between. Using all-new advanced materials and their first-ever ultralight woven shoe, the new range adapts Suplest’s proven tech from a surprisingly affordable price point up to the ultra-premium…
Bikerumor
Article One Eyewear X Mission Workshop Isn’t Your Average Cycling Eyewear!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Flint, Michigan’s own Article One, an independent eyewear company, has just launched its second collaboration with San Fransico’s Mission Workshop to create the Article One X Mission Workshop. This new activewear has a frame that’s inspired by the classic aviator shape and is part of Article One’s ACTIVE Collection.
Ralph Lauren Accused Of Plagiarizing Indigenous Designs: Report
The wife of Mexico's president accused luxury brand Ralph Lauren Corp RL of plagiarizing indigenous designs. In an Instagram post, Beatriz Gutierrez said the fashion label had appropriated the work of Mexico's pre-Hispanic cultures. "Hey Ralph (Lauren): we already realized that you really like Mexican designs," she said. "However, by...
Bikerumor
Bianchi Oltre RC “Hyperbike” gets air deflectors and vented, integrated stem
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The all-new Bianchi Oltre RC is their first “hyperbike” and gets unique, patent-pending vents on the headtube to redirect air to low-pressure zones. Those, plus a fully integrated one-piece handlebar and stem and new Reparto Corse aero wheels offer a 45-second savings over 40k at 250watts output.
Bikerumor
Best Full Suspension Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Last weekend, we headed to the Lee Valley Velodrome in London for Bespoked 2022, a bike show dedicated to promoting handmade bicycles and their fabricators. We got up close and personal with eight stunning specimens, five of which are made right here in the UK, and three of which are made in Germany. Scroll down to learn more about the latest bikes from Huhn Cycles, Dawley Bikes, Coal Bicycles, Howler Frame Works, Rå Bikes, Sour Bike, Actofive and Auckland Cycle Works.
Comments / 0