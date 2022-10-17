ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
90 Day Fiance fans are in shock as Elicia Clegg poses with Kody Brown

Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally. It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?

Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing

Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Made In Chelsea - Miles

Surprised not to see an entry for this programme. Lost its appeal/popularity or never was really up there?. The new series started yesterday and we saw Miles finish with young Izzy who wouldn't even commit to calling him her boyfriend! I was pleased to see this playboy was finally showing signs of maturity and depth, i.e. being more motivated to find a serious relationship with marriage and kids on the agenda.
Married at First Sight UK star reveals X-rated dinner party moment that wasn't shown on TV

Married at First Sight UK may have wrapped up a very dramatic series with a reunion special last night (October 18), but it looks like there's plenty of gossip to come. Chanita Stephenson, Adrian Anderson, Sophie Brown and Duka Cav took part in an Instagram Live where Chanita claimed that someone got their breasts out during a moment that ended up on the cutting room floor.
BBC100 and EastEnders

Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
EastEnders' Jack Branning discovers who filmed Sam Mitchell kiss

EastEnders spoilers follow. Denzel Danes has been outed as the person who filmed Sam Mitchell trying to kiss Jack Branning in EastEnders. The shocking development came about on Wednesday (October 19), hinting that Denzel and girlfriend Amy might be a couple to be reckoned with in Walford in the future.

