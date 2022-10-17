Their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast on Wednesday Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' selfie gained a wider audience than they may have expected. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, attended Game 2 of the NLCS with his girlfriend, 25, on Wednesday, and their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast. Allen, taking advantage of the Bills' bye week, was seen smiling next to Williams as she puckered her lips and took a photo of the two in their Padres...

18 HOURS AGO