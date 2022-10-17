A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with murdering four people who lived together, Prince William County Police said. David Nathaniel Maine, 24, was a friend of one of the roommates—who wasn’t home when the other four were killed. Three of the four were shot to death, while the cause of death for the fourth killed hasn’t been determined, police said. The roommates were killed after an altercation with the alleged killer, who went on to call the cops to report that people had been shot, police said. Maine has been charged with four counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He’s being held without bond.Read it at NBC News

