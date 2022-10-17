Read full article on original website
Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events
Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating
It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
Want To Get Spooky? Cheyenne Paranormal Team Offering Two Guests To Join Their Investigation
Spooky season is in full swing across Cheyenne and as we inch closer to Halloween, it's going to keep getting more spooky. That's how it works, you can feel it. If not a paranormal feeling, you at least feel it through decorations and through all the movies on TV. It's the best, right?
Happening Friday: Pumpkin Dunkin’ and Fall Festival in Laramie
The City of Laramie Parks and Recreation is super excited to bring back the super popular event, for the community to enjoy! The Pumpkin Dunkin' and Fall Festival is back THIS FRIDAY! Don't miss out!. They will have fun games like Halloween Bingo, the ring ross, Pumpkin Bowling, and Bean...
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Laramie Plainsmen Face Cheyenne South on Senior Night [VIDEO]
The regular season concludes with Senior Night for the Laramie Plainsmen as they host the South Bison at Deti Stadium on Friday night. The senior recognition for the 15 senior players is at 5 p.m. The kick-off is at 6 p.m. at Deti Stadium. KOWB’s David Settle caught up with...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November
Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Wyoming’s Titus Swen Utilized Bye Week to Heal Body, Mind
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's first bye week of the season was a welcome one, especially for Titus Swen. The Cowboys' starting running back has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground just one time. He's averaging only 16 rushing attempts per game. Numerous times, the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder, known for his punishing style, has needed assistance leaving the field.
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
Show us your picks: Week Eight
LARAMIE -- Play along here for a second. Let's say Air Force finds a way to knock off Boise State Saturday evening in Colorado Springs and the Cowboys take care of business against visiting Utah State. That would vault Wyoming to the top of the Mountain Division standings, tied with...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
Fallen Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Remembered on Anniversary of His Death
Today marks the eight-year anniversary of the death of Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Robbie. According to an agency Facebook post, Robbie's handler, Trooper Dave Chatfield, was conducting a vehicle search near mile marker 266 on Interstate 80 -- about six miles west of Arlington -- when he found a controlled substance.
Is Utah State really considered a rivalry game?
LARAMIE -- Admittedly, Blake Anderson doesn't know much about Jim Bridger's rifle, the traveling trophy awarded to the winner of the Wyoming-Utah State game. The Aggies' second-year head coach might not have a clue about the mountain man's weaponry, but he does know he wants to put his hands on it Saturday night in Laramie.
‘Flopping’ rule change will help Wyoming’s cause, says Jeff Linder
LARAMIE -- An NCAA rules change last June could pay major dividends for this current version of the Wyoming basketball team. A proposal in May turned into a reality a month later when a college basketball oversight panel approved a directive allowing officials to assess an immediate Class B technical foul for players who fake the act of being fouled.
Laramie’s Alexis Stucky Continues to Make Her Mark at Florida
Former Laramie High School standout Alexis Stucky has continued her stellar play at the University of Florida. The Freshman was named the SEC Player of the Week and SEC Setter of the Week on Monday. According to the University of Florida, these are the fourth and fifth honors, respectively, for...
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
Pokes Picked Second in Preseason Poll, Ike Named Player of the Year
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming men's basketball team has been picked to finish second in the Mountain West, as the conference announced its 2022-23 preseason media poll and all-conference team today prior to the start of MW Media Day on Wednesday. Forward Graham Ike was named the Preseason Player...
