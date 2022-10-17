ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events

Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
CHEYENNE, WY
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating

It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
CHEYENNE, WY
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November

Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
LARAMIE, WY
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want

Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming’s Titus Swen Utilized Bye Week to Heal Body, Mind

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's first bye week of the season was a welcome one, especially for Titus Swen. The Cowboys' starting running back has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground just one time. He's averaging only 16 rushing attempts per game. Numerous times, the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder, known for his punishing style, has needed assistance leaving the field.
LARAMIE, WY
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
Show us your picks: Week Eight

LARAMIE -- Play along here for a second. Let's say Air Force finds a way to knock off Boise State Saturday evening in Colorado Springs and the Cowboys take care of business against visiting Utah State. That would vault Wyoming to the top of the Mountain Division standings, tied with...
LARAMIE, WY
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
LARAMIE, WY
Is Utah State really considered a rivalry game?

LARAMIE -- Admittedly, Blake Anderson doesn't know much about Jim Bridger's rifle, the traveling trophy awarded to the winner of the Wyoming-Utah State game. The Aggies' second-year head coach might not have a clue about the mountain man's weaponry, but he does know he wants to put his hands on it Saturday night in Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater

Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
