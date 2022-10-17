ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



‘Open Spaces for All’ Plan Released

Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) has announced their support for Open Spaces for All, a report issued by the Open Space Institute (OSI), in partnership with the New York Outdoor Recreation Coalition (NYORC), of which PTNY is a member. The Open Spaces for All report presents a comprehensive set...
NEW JERSEY STATE


Legends by Candlelight Ghost Encounters at Clermont

The Clermont State Historic Site has announced their “Legends by Candlelight Ghost Encounters” program has been set for Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22nd, featuring ghost stories from Clermont’s past. Visitors will begin their night with a bonfire with marshmallows, followed by a walking tour to...
GERMANTOWN, NY

