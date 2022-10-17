Read full article on original website
Artoberfest! A Celebration of German American Artist Edward Lange
Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum have announced Artoberfest! – a one-day Pop-Up Biergarten in celebration of Lange on Saturday, October 22nd at historic Sherwood-Jayne Farm in East Setauket. The event will take place from noon to 4 pm and will feature live music, food, beverages, games,...
‘Open Spaces for All’ Plan Released
Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) has announced their support for Open Spaces for All, a report issued by the Open Space Institute (OSI), in partnership with the New York Outdoor Recreation Coalition (NYORC), of which PTNY is a member. The Open Spaces for All report presents a comprehensive set...
Legends by Candlelight Ghost Encounters at Clermont
The Clermont State Historic Site has announced their “Legends by Candlelight Ghost Encounters” program has been set for Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22nd, featuring ghost stories from Clermont’s past. Visitors will begin their night with a bonfire with marshmallows, followed by a walking tour to...
