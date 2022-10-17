A study published today provides an enormous amount of behavioural data, presented in a detailed videographic virtual library, that was used to explore obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in an animal model. With OCD affecting between 1-3% of the general population, and some recent data suggesting that COVID-19 may promote OCD-like behaviours, such a large amount of behavioural data from a model organism serves as an incredible resource for use by the scientific community. This research was carried out by a team led by Henry Szechtman from McMaster University in Canada. This new data set is the culmination of a 15-year study and constitutes 11.1 TB of data from over 2 years of continuous recording, which is enormous given that the current availability of recorded sharable data is nearly zero. The article was published in the journal GigaScience, and the entire set of data is openly available in Federated Research Data Repository (FRDR) with the complete metadata and data links available in GigaScience journal’s affiliated database GigaDB.

1 DAY AGO