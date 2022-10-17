Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
liveandletsfly.com
Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.
A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
bioengineer.org
International Space Station experiments reveal risks for future human space flights
An international team of researchers has conducted a long-term experiment aboard the International Space Station to test the effect of space radiation on mouse embryonic stem cells. Their findings will contribute to helping scientists better assess the safety and risks related to space radiation for future human space flights. An...
bioengineer.org
Scientists have grown custom-shaped nanoparticles
Physicists at Ural Federal University (UrFU) and their colleagues from the Institute of Electrophysics, Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Ion Plasma and Laser Technologies, Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan have developed a technology for the growth of nonspherical nanoparticles that are synthesized in the process of ion implantation. The new technique makes it possible to grow nanoparticles of different shapes and thus obtain the necessary properties and control these properties. The technology is applicable to various metals, both noble metals such as gold, silver and platinum, as well as “ordinary” metals, the scientists assure. A description of the technology and the results of the first experiments – copper implantation in ceramics – published in the Journal of Physics and Chemistry of Solids.
bioengineer.org
Ostrich-like dinosaurs from Mississippi are among the world’s largest at over 800kg
Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient eastern North America, according to a study published October 19, 2022 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues. Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient...
bioengineer.org
Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma
Fusion power generation uses the energy generated by fusion reactions in high-temperature plasma. To achieve this, it is necessary to precisely measure the fast-changing high-temperature plasma to understand and control the physical phenomena. A research group from the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan and the University of Wisconsin in the United States have developed a high-performance laser device and succeeded in advancing a method to measure electron temperature and density in plasma at a world record speed of 20,000 times per second for almost 70 spatial points, more than 600 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, it is possible to study fast changes in plasma in detail, which has been difficult until now.
bioengineer.org
ETRI unveils an XR based metaverse platform for multi-user collaborations
ETRI researchers have developed a metaverse platform that allows for freely collaborating among multi users via various means of communications online and offline. By overcoming existing technical challenges, it is expected to be of great help in the creation of various new services and its commercialization via realization of a practical metaverse.
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth’s climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
bioengineer.org
Stopping the spread: Targeting tumor metastasis
Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) uncover important molecular mechanisms that may help prevent oral cancer tumors from spreading throughout the body. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) uncover important molecular mechanisms that may help prevent oral cancer tumors from spreading throughout the body. Tokyo, Japan...
bioengineer.org
Manipulating stress response in cells could help slow down ageing, finds NTU Singapore study
Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response in cells, when ‘switched on’ at a post-reproductive age, could be the key to slow down ageing and promote longevity. Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response...
bioengineer.org
Study: new model for the transmission of cultural knowledge
A broad array of cultural practices — from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals — are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge — that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
bioengineer.org
Black Canada lynx photographed for the first time
A black-coated Canada lynx was photographed for the first time by a researcher at the University of Alberta, Canada. Thomas Jung, also employed by the Government of Yukon, recorded the animal in a 30 second video on a cell phone. A black-coated Canada lynx was photographed for the first time...
bioengineer.org
‘Deep fake’ protein designed with artificial intelligence will target water pollutants
LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon or DALL-E, you know with a few word prompts that the AI tools create images that are both realistic and completely synthesized. LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon...
bioengineer.org
Research co-led by CityU develops a high-resolution, wearable electrotactile rendering device that virtualizes the sense of touch
A collaborative research team co-led by City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has developed a wearable tactile rendering system, which can mimic the sensation of touch with high spatial resolution and a rapid response rate. The team demonstrated its application potential in a braille display, adding the sense of touch in the metaverse for functions such as virtual reality shopping and gaming, and potentially facilitating the work of astronauts, deep-sea divers and others who need to wear thick gloves.
bioengineer.org
No heart damage despite hypertension
For decades, scientists in Berlin have been researching a strange hereditary condition that results in half the members of certain families having unusually short fingers and extremely high blood pressure. If left untreated, the affected patients usually die of a stroke at the age of 50 years. Researchers at the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) in Berlin identified the cause of the disease back in 2015 and were able to prove their hypothesis five years later using animal models: a mutation in the phosphodiesterase 3A gene (PDE3A) causes its encoded enzyme to become overactive, affecting bone growth and causing blood vessel hyperplasia – resulting in elevated blood pressure.
bioengineer.org
Secrets of Namibia’s fairy circles demystified: plants self-organize
Scientists have puzzled over the origin of Namibia’s fairy circles for nearly half a century. It boiled down to two main theories: either termites were responsible, or plants were somehow self-organizing. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen, benefitting from two exceptionally good rainfall seasons in the Namib Desert, show that the grasses within the fairy circles died immediately after rainfall, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches. Instead, continuous soil-moisture measurements demonstrate that the grasses around the circles strongly depleted the water within the circles and thereby likely induced the death of the grasses inside the circles. The results were published in Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics.
bioengineer.org
OCD on TV
A study published today provides an enormous amount of behavioural data, presented in a detailed videographic virtual library, that was used to explore obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in an animal model. With OCD affecting between 1-3% of the general population, and some recent data suggesting that COVID-19 may promote OCD-like behaviours, such a large amount of behavioural data from a model organism serves as an incredible resource for use by the scientific community. This research was carried out by a team led by Henry Szechtman from McMaster University in Canada. This new data set is the culmination of a 15-year study and constitutes 11.1 TB of data from over 2 years of continuous recording, which is enormous given that the current availability of recorded sharable data is nearly zero. The article was published in the journal GigaScience, and the entire set of data is openly available in Federated Research Data Repository (FRDR) with the complete metadata and data links available in GigaScience journal’s affiliated database GigaDB.
bioengineer.org
Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colours
Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyse light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light – its strength at different wavelengths, like the colours in a rainbow – and are an essential tool for identifying and analysing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analysers, healthcare systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.
bioengineer.org
Sickly shades of grey: disease outbreaks influence the color of wolves across North America
New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal Science, may have finally solved why wolves change colour across the North American continent. New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal...
bioengineer.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet’s wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal “Nature Sustainability”, an international team of scientists – including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin – argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.
