The Ocean should be treated as a living entity with inherent rights, and Ocean-centered governance introduced to resolve crises and foster a more harmonious co-existence with humanity, advocate researchers at the Earth Law Center and elsewhere

Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Chimpanzees synchronise their steps just like humans
A new study by researchers at the University of St Andrews and the Central European University in Vienna has revealed that chimpanzees share a human tendency to unintentionally synchronise their steps when walking alongside one another. A new study by researchers at the University of St Andrews and the Central...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth’s climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
bioengineer.org
Earth’s warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world’s oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow.”
bioengineer.org
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes’ blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
bioengineer.org
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today, researchers find
Attention editors: Embargoed by the journal Nature until Wednesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. eastern. Full resolution photos and video to accompany the study are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3MAfAzr. Hamilton, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 – An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of...
bioengineer.org
Researchers explore gene interactions in influenza to help improve accuracy of flu vaccines
The influenza virus, which causes the flu, is a major public health issue, infecting millions of people and estimated to cost $10 billion in direct medical costs in the United States each year. Like most viruses, influenza mutates rapidly as it spreads, making it difficult to vaccinate against every possible strain. Every year there is a massive effort to determine which strains will likely be the most prevalent, in order to make a vaccine that offers the best protection for that season.
bioengineer.org
IU researcher creates virtual reality experiences to aid substance use disorder recovery
Indiana University researchers are combining psychological principles with innovative virtual reality technology to create a new immersive therapy for people with substance use disorders. They’ve recently received over $4.9 million from the National Institutes of Health and launched an IU-affiliated startup company to test and further develop the technology.
bioengineer.org
Review article regarding development of assay methods and blood levels of a hormone indicating gonadal functions in domestic animals
Osaka, Japan – Animal breeding is an interest shared by farm owners and pet lovers, yet how to simply assess animals’ reproductive functions remains a question. An Osaka Metropolitan University researcher provides a potential answer with his review on insulin-like peptide 3 (INSL3)—a circulating hormone secreted from the gonads—that highlights this hormone as a promising fertility indicator in domestic animals. These review results might facilitate early selection of fertile males or sires, reducing the costs and labor required for sire selection. His review was published in Reproductive Medicine and Biology.
bioengineer.org
International Space Station experiments reveal risks for future human space flights
An international team of researchers has conducted a long-term experiment aboard the International Space Station to test the effect of space radiation on mouse embryonic stem cells. Their findings will contribute to helping scientists better assess the safety and risks related to space radiation for future human space flights. An...
bioengineer.org
Louisiana State University biologist applies AI to build a world plant life cycle timing database
The timing of when plants flower, fruit and reach other stages in their life cycle, impacts ecosystems around the planet. From better predicting when agricultural crops will be ready to harvest to pinpointing when allergy season will begin and end due to high pollen counts, tracking plants’ life cycles worldwide is important, which is why LSU biologist Daijiang Li is building the first worldwide database on plant phenology, or the study of the timing of plant life cycles, which will be called Phenobase. He and his collaborators will integrate existing observatory phenology records from different networks across the world, such as the USA-National Phenology Network, to extract phenological information from the millions of digitized specimens, and tap into the vast amount of photos of plants collected by people around the world who have uploaded their images to online social media platforms such as iNaturalist and Budburst.
bioengineer.org
Study: new model for the transmission of cultural knowledge
A broad array of cultural practices — from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals — are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge — that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
bioengineer.org
Promatix and Jasmin Fisher Lab at University College London accelerate hunt for oncology therapeutics with new algorithms for CipherPro
Promatix, a London-based oncology drug discovery and development company that uses multi-omics to identify novel therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with the laboratory of Professor Jasmin Fisher to develop new proprietary computational executable cancer models for Promatix’s CipherPro suite of algorithms to mine the TxPro databank and identify new oncology drug targets.
bioengineer.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet’s wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal “Nature Sustainability”, an international team of scientists – including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin – argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.
bioengineer.org
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
bioengineer.org
Introducing FathomNet: New open-source image database unlocks the power of AI for ocean exploration
A new collaborative effort between MBARI and other research institutions is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate efforts to study the ocean. A new collaborative effort between MBARI and other research institutions is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate efforts...
bioengineer.org
New genetic research by UMass Amherst advances understanding of internal mechanisms of biological clocks
University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the rest-wake cycle and provides a new model for investigating human disease and ultimately developing medical treatments. University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the...
bioengineer.org
Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma
Fusion power generation uses the energy generated by fusion reactions in high-temperature plasma. To achieve this, it is necessary to precisely measure the fast-changing high-temperature plasma to understand and control the physical phenomena. A research group from the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan and the University of Wisconsin in the United States have developed a high-performance laser device and succeeded in advancing a method to measure electron temperature and density in plasma at a world record speed of 20,000 times per second for almost 70 spatial points, more than 600 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, it is possible to study fast changes in plasma in detail, which has been difficult until now.
bioengineer.org
Exeter graduate discovers animal-free method of creating human brain cell for research
A University of Exeter graduate has discovered a new, animal-free method through which neuroscientists can produce human neuron-like cells to study brain development. A University of Exeter graduate has discovered a new, animal-free method through which neuroscientists can produce human neuron-like cells to study brain development. Emily Rose-Martin, who graduated...
bioengineer.org
Researchers find protein complex that regulates migration of neurons and neuroblastoma cancer cells
During brain development, neurons have to migrate long distances through complex environments until they reach their final destination. In order to find guidance, they must establish several interactions —which are still hard to study— between their receptors and the surrounding molecules. Now, a paper published in the prestigious journal Cell has identified how two different proteins, the neuronal receptor Unc5 and the molecule Glipican 3 (GPC3), collaborate decisively in the guidance of neurons in two different processes: brain formation and the propagation of brain-derived cancer cells (neuroblastoma).
bioengineer.org
IVI launches Global Advisory Group of Experts chaired by Dr. Deborah Birx
October 20, 2022, SEOUL, Republic of Korea — The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, launched its Global Advisory Group of Experts today during its inaugural meeting held in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Dr. Deborah Birx, former U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, chairs the GAGE and other members include subject matter experts across international diplomacy, government affairs, international corporations and non-profits, and public policy.
Comments / 0