Tiara Moore, CEO of Black in Marine Science, describes the journey to create the organization, its current activities, and the challenges that remain

Collaborative team at IGB discovers new natural products at unprecedented speed
Many of the drugs we utilize in modern medicine are naturally produced by microbes. Penicillin, an antibiotic derived from certain molds, is one of the most notable natural products due to its recognition as one of the biggest advances in medicine and human health. As DNA sequencing has become cheaper and faster, scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural products they produce. However, Doug Mitchell (MMG), the John and Margaret Witt Professor of Chemistry at University of Illinois, says this pales in comparison to the number of compounds these organisms have the capacity to make using the genetic pathways they possess.
Chimpanzees synchronise their steps just like humans
A new study by researchers at the University of St Andrews and the Central European University in Vienna has revealed that chimpanzees share a human tendency to unintentionally synchronise their steps when walking alongside one another. A new study by researchers at the University of St Andrews and the Central...
PPPL physicist wins awards for two fusion projects
Physicist Stefano Munaretto of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has received leadership roles in two DOE three-year awards. Both are designed to improve the models used to design and evaluate the performance of spherical tokamaks, compact fusion facilities that are being explored as possible designs for future fusion power plants. The researchers hope to develop models that could be applied to other compact tokamaks with high magnetic fields and to a variety of fusion facilities.
Three Salk scientists among 2022 Curebound Discovery Grant winners
LA JOLLA (October 19, 2022)—The Salk Institute’s American Cancer Society Professor Tony Hunter, Professor Reuben Shaw, and Assistant Professor Graham McVicker are among 12 inaugural 2022 Discovery Grant winners. The awards, which total $3 million, were launched this year by Curebound, a philanthropic organization dedicated to funding collaborative cancer research that has the potential to reach the clinic.
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today, researchers find
Attention editors: Embargoed by the journal Nature until Wednesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. eastern. Full resolution photos and video to accompany the study are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3MAfAzr. Hamilton, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 – An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of...
Promatix and Jasmin Fisher Lab at University College London accelerate hunt for oncology therapeutics with new algorithms for CipherPro
Promatix, a London-based oncology drug discovery and development company that uses multi-omics to identify novel therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with the laboratory of Professor Jasmin Fisher to develop new proprietary computational executable cancer models for Promatix’s CipherPro suite of algorithms to mine the TxPro databank and identify new oncology drug targets.
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes’ blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
Grazing animals key to long-term soil carbon stability, study finds
Large mammalian herbivores like the yak and ibex play a crucial role in stabilising the pool of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems such as the Spiti region in the Himalayas, according to a 16-year-long study carried out by researchers at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) and the Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
National climate science satellite mission co-led by the University of Toronto secures more than $200 million
Scientists across Canada will be able to better predict and mitigate extreme weather events in the face of climate change thanks to a new satellite mission that’s received more than $200 million in federal funding. Scientists across Canada will be able to better predict and mitigate extreme weather events...
‘Deep fake’ protein designed with artificial intelligence will target water pollutants
LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon or DALL-E, you know with a few word prompts that the AI tools create images that are both realistic and completely synthesized. LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon...
Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma
Fusion power generation uses the energy generated by fusion reactions in high-temperature plasma. To achieve this, it is necessary to precisely measure the fast-changing high-temperature plasma to understand and control the physical phenomena. A research group from the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan and the University of Wisconsin in the United States have developed a high-performance laser device and succeeded in advancing a method to measure electron temperature and density in plasma at a world record speed of 20,000 times per second for almost 70 spatial points, more than 600 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, it is possible to study fast changes in plasma in detail, which has been difficult until now.
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
APS fellowship awarded to Maia G. Vergniory
Maia G. Vergniory, a researcher in our department of Solid State Chemistry/at the Max Planck for Chemical Physics of Solids in Dresden, has recently been elected as APS Fellow by the American Physical Society (APS) for her pioneering work developing a new theory known as Topological Quantum Chemistry that has allowed to identify thousands of new topological materials.
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth’s climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Announcing ‘Quantum 2022’ – an international online workshop taking place on 22 and 23 October
Co-organised in collaboration with the World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS), the Chinese Physical Society (CPS) and the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), IOP Publishing is running ‘Quantum 2022’, a a free online workshop for the international quantum science and technology community. Co-organised in collaboration with...
Earth’s warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world’s oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow.”
Introducing FathomNet: New open-source image database unlocks the power of AI for ocean exploration
A new collaborative effort between MBARI and other research institutions is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate efforts to study the ocean. A new collaborative effort between MBARI and other research institutions is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate efforts...
Exeter graduate discovers animal-free method of creating human brain cell for research
A University of Exeter graduate has discovered a new, animal-free method through which neuroscientists can produce human neuron-like cells to study brain development. A University of Exeter graduate has discovered a new, animal-free method through which neuroscientists can produce human neuron-like cells to study brain development. Emily Rose-Martin, who graduated...
NASA’s Webb takes star-filled portrait of pillars of creation
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear – at times – semi-transparent in near-infrared light.
Researchers explore gene interactions in influenza to help improve accuracy of flu vaccines
The influenza virus, which causes the flu, is a major public health issue, infecting millions of people and estimated to cost $10 billion in direct medical costs in the United States each year. Like most viruses, influenza mutates rapidly as it spreads, making it difficult to vaccinate against every possible strain. Every year there is a massive effort to determine which strains will likely be the most prevalent, in order to make a vaccine that offers the best protection for that season.
