Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean
This week, an international group of 10 scientists is calling for protective limits on fishing in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean, reporting in the journal Science that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on a diverse ecosystem of global importance. This week, an international...
bioengineer.org
Louisiana State University biologist applies AI to build a world plant life cycle timing database
The timing of when plants flower, fruit and reach other stages in their life cycle, impacts ecosystems around the planet. From better predicting when agricultural crops will be ready to harvest to pinpointing when allergy season will begin and end due to high pollen counts, tracking plants’ life cycles worldwide is important, which is why LSU biologist Daijiang Li is building the first worldwide database on plant phenology, or the study of the timing of plant life cycles, which will be called Phenobase. He and his collaborators will integrate existing observatory phenology records from different networks across the world, such as the USA-National Phenology Network, to extract phenological information from the millions of digitized specimens, and tap into the vast amount of photos of plants collected by people around the world who have uploaded their images to online social media platforms such as iNaturalist and Budburst.
bioengineer.org
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today, researchers find
Attention editors: Embargoed by the journal Nature until Wednesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. eastern. Full resolution photos and video to accompany the study are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3MAfAzr. Hamilton, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 – An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of...
bioengineer.org
Promatix and Jasmin Fisher Lab at University College London accelerate hunt for oncology therapeutics with new algorithms for CipherPro
Promatix, a London-based oncology drug discovery and development company that uses multi-omics to identify novel therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with the laboratory of Professor Jasmin Fisher to develop new proprietary computational executable cancer models for Promatix’s CipherPro suite of algorithms to mine the TxPro databank and identify new oncology drug targets.
bioengineer.org
Collaborative team at IGB discovers new natural products at unprecedented speed
Many of the drugs we utilize in modern medicine are naturally produced by microbes. Penicillin, an antibiotic derived from certain molds, is one of the most notable natural products due to its recognition as one of the biggest advances in medicine and human health. As DNA sequencing has become cheaper and faster, scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural products they produce. However, Doug Mitchell (MMG), the John and Margaret Witt Professor of Chemistry at University of Illinois, says this pales in comparison to the number of compounds these organisms have the capacity to make using the genetic pathways they possess.
bioengineer.org
Virginia Tech team awarded NSF grant to assess how salt in freshwater streams impacts aquatic ecosystems
Headwater streams, which comprise 70 percent of all watersheds, are becoming more and more contaminated by salt. The seemingly innocuous compound is making its way into the streams and groundwater as a result of agriculture, mining, urbanization and wastewater discharge, leading to headwaters becoming more and more salty. Headwater streams,...
bioengineer.org
Grazing animals key to long-term soil carbon stability, study finds
Large mammalian herbivores like the yak and ibex play a crucial role in stabilising the pool of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems such as the Spiti region in the Himalayas, according to a 16-year-long study carried out by researchers at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) and the Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
bioengineer.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet’s wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal “Nature Sustainability”, an international team of scientists – including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin – argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.
bioengineer.org
Ruben van Boxtel receives prestigious NYSCF Robertson Stem Cell Investigator Award
Van Boxtel says, ‘I am tremendously honored to have received the NYSCF Robertson Stem Cell Investigator award and grateful for this opportunity to accelerate my research.’ Van Boxtel’s research focuses on unraveling the origins of late effects of treatment in children who had blood cancer and what role stem cells play in it. ‘If we properly understand how these arise then that brings us a big step closer to finding a solution to prevent these effects. It also creates the possibility of predicting the likelihood of late effects prior to treatment and adjusting treatment accordingly.’
bioengineer.org
Scientists have grown custom-shaped nanoparticles
Physicists at Ural Federal University (UrFU) and their colleagues from the Institute of Electrophysics, Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Ion Plasma and Laser Technologies, Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan have developed a technology for the growth of nonspherical nanoparticles that are synthesized in the process of ion implantation. The new technique makes it possible to grow nanoparticles of different shapes and thus obtain the necessary properties and control these properties. The technology is applicable to various metals, both noble metals such as gold, silver and platinum, as well as “ordinary” metals, the scientists assure. A description of the technology and the results of the first experiments – copper implantation in ceramics – published in the Journal of Physics and Chemistry of Solids.
bioengineer.org
Warmer climate causing acidification of the Arctic Ocean
Climate change is causing the Arctic Ocean’s sea ice to melt away. When the polar ocean loses its cover of sea ice, carbon dioxide uptake increases disrupting the food web in the water according to a study in the journal Science co-authored by researchers from the University of Gothenburg.
bioengineer.org
Announcing ‘Quantum 2022’ – an international online workshop taking place on 22 and 23 October
Co-organised in collaboration with the World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS), the Chinese Physical Society (CPS) and the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), IOP Publishing is running ‘Quantum 2022’, a a free online workshop for the international quantum science and technology community. Co-organised in collaboration with...
bioengineer.org
Three Salk scientists among 2022 Curebound Discovery Grant winners
LA JOLLA (October 19, 2022)—The Salk Institute’s American Cancer Society Professor Tony Hunter, Professor Reuben Shaw, and Assistant Professor Graham McVicker are among 12 inaugural 2022 Discovery Grant winners. The awards, which total $3 million, were launched this year by Curebound, a philanthropic organization dedicated to funding collaborative cancer research that has the potential to reach the clinic.
bioengineer.org
National climate science satellite mission co-led by the University of Toronto secures more than $200 million
Scientists across Canada will be able to better predict and mitigate extreme weather events in the face of climate change thanks to a new satellite mission that’s received more than $200 million in federal funding. Scientists across Canada will be able to better predict and mitigate extreme weather events...
bioengineer.org
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
bioengineer.org
New genetic research by UMass Amherst advances understanding of internal mechanisms of biological clocks
University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the rest-wake cycle and provides a new model for investigating human disease and ultimately developing medical treatments. University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the...
bioengineer.org
Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma
Fusion power generation uses the energy generated by fusion reactions in high-temperature plasma. To achieve this, it is necessary to precisely measure the fast-changing high-temperature plasma to understand and control the physical phenomena. A research group from the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan and the University of Wisconsin in the United States have developed a high-performance laser device and succeeded in advancing a method to measure electron temperature and density in plasma at a world record speed of 20,000 times per second for almost 70 spatial points, more than 600 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, it is possible to study fast changes in plasma in detail, which has been difficult until now.
bioengineer.org
Can resilience be learned? Study finds that prior stressful events can help build resilience
Faced with climate change, a pandemic, and political unrest around the globe, it can feel all too easy to succumb to a sense of hopelessness. How do some people bounce back from adversity faster than others, and can those who struggle teach themselves to be more resilient over time?. Faced...
bioengineer.org
Researchers explore gene interactions in influenza to help improve accuracy of flu vaccines
The influenza virus, which causes the flu, is a major public health issue, infecting millions of people and estimated to cost $10 billion in direct medical costs in the United States each year. Like most viruses, influenza mutates rapidly as it spreads, making it difficult to vaccinate against every possible strain. Every year there is a massive effort to determine which strains will likely be the most prevalent, in order to make a vaccine that offers the best protection for that season.
bioengineer.org
IVI launches Global Advisory Group of Experts chaired by Dr. Deborah Birx
October 20, 2022, SEOUL, Republic of Korea — The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, launched its Global Advisory Group of Experts today during its inaugural meeting held in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Dr. Deborah Birx, former U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, chairs the GAGE and other members include subject matter experts across international diplomacy, government affairs, international corporations and non-profits, and public policy.
Comments / 0