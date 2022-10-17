Kane County Announces New Seasonal Schedule for Aurora's Saturday Recycling; Two Special Recycling Events in November

Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring
The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County's 211 Answers the Call
Kane County residents looking for information on how to access local human services and resources made available by over 1,000 government, non-profit and faith-based organizations in Kane County have been able to simply dial 2-1-1. The service has been available since November 2020 and has been providing callers with free and confidential assistance with needs such as emergency shelter, food, utility assistance, counseling, senior services, employment and health care.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board denies special use permit for landscaping business in split vote
The Kendall County Board voted five to three on Tuesday to deny a landscaping business's special use permit. The business has been operating for a few years without a special use permit in the 1000 block of Harvey Road near Oswego and has racked up some fines, including a court issued $32,800 judgement against the business for various violations.
Plans for relocation of Hollywood Casino in Aurora moves forward towards final vote
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora is one step closer to getting a new casino.The full city council posed no objections during a meeting to learn about the relocation of the Hollywood Casino.The deal will be on the agenda for a vote on Oct. 25.If approved, construction would begin in late 2023 across from the Chicago Premium Outlets.The current casino would be demolished.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
kanecountyconnects.com
County, Townships and Municipalities Receive Over $9 Million for Transportation
Sixteen townships and 24 municipalities in Kane County will receive over $6 million from the state as the final installment of the Rebuild Illinois program. Kane County will receive $2.8 million. The state recently announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment was made to counties, municipalities and townships...
dgsd.org
For Sale! Used Equipment Sale
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County woman sentenced for telling Black cyclist to leave Winnetka pier
WINNETKA, Ill. - A Northfield woman has been sentenced to a year of probation after reaching a plea deal on charges that she told a man to leave a Winnetka pier because he was Black. Irene Donoshaytis, 65, at first told the man he was not allowed on the beach...
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
959theriver.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
wjol.com
Houbolt Road Closure, Between US Route 6 and Mound Road, October 24 through November 4, 2022
As part of the City of Joliet’s Houbolt Road Reconstruction Project, Houbolt Road, between US Route 6 and Mound Road, will be closed beginning Monday, October 24, through Sunday, November 6, 2022. New lanes to reopen on Monday, November 7. (Previous dates were October 24 through November 4) A...
villageoflombard.org
St. Charles Road Closure on Sunday, October 23rd
This Sunday, October 23rd, road closures will be in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Lombard associated with the 2022 Spooktacular event hosted by the Lombard Area Chamber of Commerce. St. Charles Road will be CLOSED from Lincoln Avenue through Main Street and will include a detour to Grove Street.
Forest Park Review
Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
northernstar.info
Sycamore to host its annual pumpkin festival
The 61st annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will take place in downtown Sycamore to celebrate all things Halloween and fall from Oct. 26 – 30. The theme of this year’s festival is “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” and is hosted by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market.
wjol.com
President Of Sisters Of St. Francis Quietly Told Nuns Living at OLA Of Likely Closing
As first reported on WJOL, the future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet is unclear and could close as early as January first 2023. Sister Jeanne Bessette, president, Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, sent a press release:
