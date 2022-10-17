Read full article on original website
Louisiana State University biologist applies AI to build a world plant life cycle timing database
The timing of when plants flower, fruit and reach other stages in their life cycle, impacts ecosystems around the planet. From better predicting when agricultural crops will be ready to harvest to pinpointing when allergy season will begin and end due to high pollen counts, tracking plants’ life cycles worldwide is important, which is why LSU biologist Daijiang Li is building the first worldwide database on plant phenology, or the study of the timing of plant life cycles, which will be called Phenobase. He and his collaborators will integrate existing observatory phenology records from different networks across the world, such as the USA-National Phenology Network, to extract phenological information from the millions of digitized specimens, and tap into the vast amount of photos of plants collected by people around the world who have uploaded their images to online social media platforms such as iNaturalist and Budburst.
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet’s wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal “Nature Sustainability”, an international team of scientists – including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin – argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.
Collaborative team at IGB discovers new natural products at unprecedented speed
Many of the drugs we utilize in modern medicine are naturally produced by microbes. Penicillin, an antibiotic derived from certain molds, is one of the most notable natural products due to its recognition as one of the biggest advances in medicine and human health. As DNA sequencing has become cheaper and faster, scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural products they produce. However, Doug Mitchell (MMG), the John and Margaret Witt Professor of Chemistry at University of Illinois, says this pales in comparison to the number of compounds these organisms have the capacity to make using the genetic pathways they possess.
Grazing animals key to long-term soil carbon stability, study finds
Large mammalian herbivores like the yak and ibex play a crucial role in stabilising the pool of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems such as the Spiti region in the Himalayas, according to a 16-year-long study carried out by researchers at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) and the Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
IVI launches Global Advisory Group of Experts chaired by Dr. Deborah Birx
October 20, 2022, SEOUL, Republic of Korea — The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, launched its Global Advisory Group of Experts today during its inaugural meeting held in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Dr. Deborah Birx, former U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, chairs the GAGE and other members include subject matter experts across international diplomacy, government affairs, international corporations and non-profits, and public policy.
Virginia Tech team awarded NSF grant to assess how salt in freshwater streams impacts aquatic ecosystems
Headwater streams, which comprise 70 percent of all watersheds, are becoming more and more contaminated by salt. The seemingly innocuous compound is making its way into the streams and groundwater as a result of agriculture, mining, urbanization and wastewater discharge, leading to headwaters becoming more and more salty. Headwater streams,...
Earth’s warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world’s oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow.”
Can resilience be learned? Study finds that prior stressful events can help build resilience
Faced with climate change, a pandemic, and political unrest around the globe, it can feel all too easy to succumb to a sense of hopelessness. How do some people bounce back from adversity faster than others, and can those who struggle teach themselves to be more resilient over time?. Faced...
Study: new model for the transmission of cultural knowledge
A broad array of cultural practices — from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals — are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge — that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean
This week, an international group of 10 scientists is calling for protective limits on fishing in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean, reporting in the journal Science that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on a diverse ecosystem of global importance. This week, an international...
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth’s climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Development of new technology for wastewater treatment for semiconductor production
Alcohols are used to remove impurities on the surface of semiconductors or electronics during the manufacturing process, and wastewater containing alcohols is treated using reverse osmosis, ozone, and biological decomposition. Although such methods can lower the alcohol concentration in wastewater, they are ineffective at completely decomposing alcohols in wastewater with a low alcohol concentration. This is because alcohol is miscible in water, making it impossible to completely separate from alcohol using physical methods, while chemical or biological treatments are highly inefficient. For this reason, wastewater with a low alcohol concentration is primarily treated by diluting it with a large amount of clean water before its discharge.
‘Deep fake’ protein designed with artificial intelligence will target water pollutants
LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon or DALL-E, you know with a few word prompts that the AI tools create images that are both realistic and completely synthesized. LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon...
Research reveals large emissions from ship scrubbers
The Baltic Sea is considered one of the world’s most polluted seas. Now, new research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, reveals a relatively unknown environmental culprit. The study shows that the discharge water from ships’ exhaust gas treatment systems, so-called scrubbers, is responsible for up to nine percent of certain emissions of carcinogenic and environmentally harmful substances in the Baltic Sea, which is considerably more than was previously known. Furthermore, the number of ships equipped with scrubbers have tripled since the study was carried out.
Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma
Fusion power generation uses the energy generated by fusion reactions in high-temperature plasma. To achieve this, it is necessary to precisely measure the fast-changing high-temperature plasma to understand and control the physical phenomena. A research group from the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan and the University of Wisconsin in the United States have developed a high-performance laser device and succeeded in advancing a method to measure electron temperature and density in plasma at a world record speed of 20,000 times per second for almost 70 spatial points, more than 600 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, it is possible to study fast changes in plasma in detail, which has been difficult until now.
New study unveils vertically oriented 2D ruddlesden–popper phase perovskite passivation layer for efficient and stable inverted PSCS
A research team, led by Professor Hyesung Park in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at UNIST has succeeded in manufacturing potentially high efficiency, stable, and scalable perovskite solar cells (PSCs) via vacuum deposition apparatus, a method of fabricating organic light-emitting display devices (OLEDs). Such method is also advantageous for the mass production of batteries, which is expected to further accelerate the commercialization of the PSCs, according to the research team.
World’s largest no-fishing zone benefits fish and fishermen
A study published in the journal Science shows for the first time that carefully placed no-fishing zones can help to restore tunas and other large, iconic fish species. It is well known that no-fishing zones can benefit sedentary marine life, like corals or lobster; but until now, it was assumed that no marine protected area (MPA) could be big enough to protect species that travel long distances, such as tunas. This recovery is good news not only for the environment, but also for the global tuna fishing industry, which generates $40 billion in revenues each year and supports millions of jobs across the world.
Scripps Research scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus
LA JOLLA, CA—A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. LA JOLLA, CA—A team...
Manipulating stress response in cells could help slow down ageing, finds NTU Singapore study
Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response in cells, when ‘switched on’ at a post-reproductive age, could be the key to slow down ageing and promote longevity. Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response...
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today, researchers find
Attention editors: Embargoed by the journal Nature until Wednesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. eastern. Full resolution photos and video to accompany the study are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3MAfAzr. Hamilton, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 – An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of...
