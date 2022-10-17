Read full article on original website
No. 20 Blue Dragons Sweep by Beavers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit...
Swedes End in Draw Against Tabor College
LINDSBORG, Kan. (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Men’s Soccer team hosted Tabor College on Wednesday night. It was an overall great matchup between both teams as the final score finished in a tie at 1-1. With the tie it brings the Swedes conference record to 3-4-2 and Tabor College to 4-4-2.
Bullpups Defeat Wellington and El Dorado in Last Regular Season Triangular
WELLINGTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Volleyball team traveled to Wellington on Tuesday, for their final matches of the regular season, as they took on Wellington and El Dorado in a triangular. The Pups played two close sets against Wellington, but were able to win both 25-18, 25-23. In the...
Blue Dragons Start at No. 9 in NJCAA Women’s Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the first time in four seasons, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team starts a season ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings, which were released on Monday. The defending Jayhawk Conference and Region VI champion...
Dragons Open at No. 13 in NJCAA Preseason Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team start the season ranked No. 13 in the 2022-23 NJCAA Division I Preseason rankings. The Blue Dragons were one of four Jayhawk Conference teams to be ranked to begin the season. Coffeyville was tabbed 14th, Seward County is 16th and Butler came in at 23rd. Dodge City, Cowley and Garden City are all receiving votes.
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
Dora Elizabeth Taylor
Dora Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Dora was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 28, 1932, a daughter of Ethel Pauline (Miller) and Harry R. Baldwin. Dora was a homemaker. Dora Elizabeth Baldwin was...
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
Franklin Becker
Franklin “Frankie” Edward Becker, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. He was an electrician for KIT Manufacturing, McPherson for 30 years and then a janitor for Columbia Windows, Lindsborg for 25 years. Frankie was born on...
Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
Marie Marcotte
Agnes Marie Marcotte, 92, of Hutchinson, died October 17, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born January 14, 1930, in St. Joseph, KS, to Ronald J. and Laura M. (Ouellette) Arpin. Marie attended school in Clyde, KS. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Kress, Duckwalls, and Ben Franklin. Marie loved...
Man Dies when Vehicle Driven by 12-Year-Old Boy Crashes in Western Kansas
QUINTER, Kan. (WIBW) – Authorities say a man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in – and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy – crashed in Gove County, in western Kansas. WIBW TV reports(link is external) that the crash was...
Two Semi-Trucks Involved in Accident Early Tuesday Morning West of South Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Early Tuesday morning to the junction of US 50 and K-14 west of South Hutchinson for an incident between two semi-trucks. According to a report, Deputies discovered that a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42-year-old male from Farmington,...
Sedgwick Elementary Principal Receives Outstanding Leadership Award
SEDGWICK, Kan. – Congratulations to R. L. Wright Elementary School Principal Julie Scott, as she has been awarded the 2022 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona. Mrs. Scott is one of nine administrators in the United States to...
Tech, Inc. Unveils 50th Anniversary logo and Plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team here at TECH, and the community. The people we serve and our staff are the heartbeats of our organization and it only seemed fitting to have them be the first to see our 50th Anniversary logo,” said Kevin Hess, President/CEO of TECH.
