A technical agronomist says the lack of precipitation this fall has created some challenges for farmers wanting to do fall fieldwork. Channel’s Jeremy Miner, who covers southeast Iowa, says producers have had to think twice about fall-applied nitrogen. “We just don’t have a lot of moisture in the soil right now, that would make it worth going out there, trying to get that soil to seal to keep that nitrogen in,” he says. “Just not a good time to be thinking about that.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO