USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought
UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
Minnesota updates FarmLink service
Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture has updated its online farmer connection tool. Jim Ostlie tells Brownfield FarmLink has grown from simply introducing retiring farmers with no family transition plan to new and beginning farmers. “FarmLink, it’s a free online program from the Minnesota Department of Ag. It helps connect retiring farmers with new farmers. It helps buyers and sellers connect, renters and landlords, as well as employers and employees.”
State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
Commodity group collaboration aims to maximize checkoff dollars
Illinois commodity groups are partnering on several projects to help maximize the value of their members’ checkoff dollars. Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey tells Brownfield many pork and beef producers are also corn and soybean farmers, so combining checkoff funds makes sense. “Hogs are one of...
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
Kansas State Fair Seeking Demonstrators for 2023 Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Do you want to demonstrate your talents during the 2023 Kansas State Fair? Demonstrations are a way to introduce a skill to younger generations or showcase your organization, club, or guild. The Kansas State Fair Competitive Exhibits Departments is accepting applications for demonstrators for the 2023...
Lack of precipitation creates additional challenges for farmers
A technical agronomist says the lack of precipitation this fall has created some challenges for farmers wanting to do fall fieldwork. Channel’s Jeremy Miner, who covers southeast Iowa, says producers have had to think twice about fall-applied nitrogen. “We just don’t have a lot of moisture in the soil right now, that would make it worth going out there, trying to get that soil to seal to keep that nitrogen in,” he says. “Just not a good time to be thinking about that.
Kansas ACT Scores Remain Stable Amid National Decline
TOPEKA, Kan. (KASB) – Kansas ACT scores for the graduating class of 2022 have remained consistent despite national scores experiencing their steepest decline in at least a decade. In addition, Kansas students defied another national trend by remaining steady in meeting all four ACT college-ready benchmarks. ACT scores are...
Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Winner Announced
TOPEKA, Kan. – After six weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Thursday announced the Terramac Crawler built by Ernest-Spencer is the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice. “The KMC is excited to celebrate the Terramac Crawler as the...
Kansas Leadership Center Announces Leadership Grant Recipients
WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant (LTG) partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our primary vehicle for sharing...
Agronomist explains the cause of smaller corn ears
Some Wisconsin corn growers are reporting smaller corn ears this year. Agronomist Bob Berkevich from Pioneer tells Brownfield in southeastern Wisconsin, there were several reports of tip back starting after pollination in August. “Tip back was likely caused by some higher plant counts because of really good emergence, maybe some dry weather, and also, it seems like a lack of solar radiation after pollination are some of the reasons why we’ve got some smaller ears out there.”
Teacher Vacancies Increase 30 Percent, New Report Says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KASB) – Teacher vacancies in Kansas have increased 30 percent since last fall, according to a new report. The State Board of Education on Tuesday received its annual statewide teacher vacancies report that showed there were 1,628 vacancies this fall, up from 1,253 this time last year.
Adjusting to a new normal with inputs
A Michigan farmer says he’s preparing for costs to remain elevated next year. Matt Frostic tells Brownfield he hoped to see input prices level off more by now, but that likelihood seems to be diminishing. “Maybe we’re getting into a new set of numbers that we have to adjust...
Kansas Voter Registration Deadline Is Today (TUE)
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – The deadline for Kansans to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections is today (TUE). To register to vote in time, Kansans can visit the website VoteKansas.gov(link is external) or register in person at their county election office. Midterm elections in Kansas include...
HPAI likely to remain a threat
A state veterinarian says several factors have contributed to the lengthy battle against highly pathogenic avian influenza. Dr. Nora Wineland, with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, says the virus has become endemic in non-migrating birds. “Prior to this summer and the fact that the virus didn’t disappear,...
Cattleman is assessing losses following Bovee wildfire
Nebraska Sandhills rancher Lemoyne Dailey says he’s spent the last two weeks assessing damages from the latest wildfire. “We’ve lost somewhere between 800 and 900 acres we’re estimating,” he says. “I haven’t figured out the miles of fence yet, but I’m going to say probably close to eight or nine miles of fence. And to my knowledge, there was no livestock lost in the fire.”
