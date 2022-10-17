ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings forward Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.

Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career.

The Blade

Walleye receive trio of young prospects from AHL affiliate

Just two days away from their season opener, the Toledo Walleye received a roster boost with the addition of three prospects from their American Hockey League affiliate. Rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa, defenseman Seth Barton, and forward Trenton Bliss were assigned to Toledo from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Thursday. Cossa, a 19-year-old who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft, played in one preseason game for the Walleye. Toledo opens the 2022-23 season on Saturday in Wheeling at WesBanco Arena at 7:10 p.m. The teams play again on Sunday in West Virginia.
Toledo, OH
