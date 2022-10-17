B4B Payments at Money20/20 USA: globalising US fintechs for European issuing and payment expansion

Read full article on original website
US fintech Achieve bags $225m debt facility
California-based fintech Achieve has secured a new $225 million debt facility provided by O’Connor Capital Solutions and an unnamed “multi-trillion-dollar asset manager”. Aimed at underserved consumers in the US, Achieve offers digital personal finance and lending services including home loans, personal loans and help with debt, as...
Shoreline Credit Union partners VizyPay for small business payment services
Wisconsin’s Shoreline Credit Union has partnered with payment processor VizyPay to provide small businesses access to “affordable and money-saving” payment services. Through the partnership, Shoreline Credit Union will refer its commercial members to VizyPay for specialised payments solutions, customer service and technology. VizyPay CEO and founder Austin...
Crowdz to integrate open banking-powered payments with GoCardless partnership
GoCardless is to provide open banking-powered payments solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform Crowdz as the latter looks to broaden access to finance for small businesses. The partnership will see Crowdz implement three GoCardless payment features to improve its payment and risk modelling capabilities. In the UK,...
Lloyds Bank partners Billhop for B2B payments
Lloyds Bank has partnered with Billhop to utilise the firm’s B2B payments solutions and streamline processes for its corporate clients across the UK. Billhop says that the partnership will enable Lloyds Bank’s clients to “overcome common card-payment barriers stemming from low card acceptance rates on the supplier side”.
Is core banking easy?
Most banking products are essentially based on an account. For example, you could say a mortgage is an account with a very big overdraft and a loan is an account with a smaller one, while both have charges related to the “overdraft” being used. The basics of a...
Digital challenger Bunq wins “landmark” case against Dutch Central Bank
Digital challenger Bunq has won its appeal against the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) regarding the use of modern technology such as AI and machine learning for anti-money laundering (AML) checks. The firm took the regulator to court earlier this year to challenge what it calls the DNB’s “antiquated and ineffective”...
Gatehouse Bank handed £1.5m fine by FCA over “poor” AML checks
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has slapped Gatehouse Bank with a £1.5 million fine citing “significant weakness” in its anti-money laundering (AML) checks. The regulator says that the bank “failed to conduct sufficient checks on its customers based in countries with a higher risk of money laundering and terrorist financing” between June 2014 and July 2017.
Sibos 2022 highlights
FinTech Futures was on-site at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam from 10-13 October, conducting interviews, hosting panels and chatting with lots of industry experts. It was great to be back at the event in person!. Take a look at our highlights video below. Don’t forget to also head over to our...
NatWest and Vodeno Group partner up to start BaaS business
NatWest Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the UK. The two firms aim to provide businesses the ability to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale (POS) credit and merchant cash advances directly into their ecosystem. The...
Table bookings now open for Banking Tech Awards 2022
The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech. The awards ceremony and gala dinner is the most prestigious event of the year for the industry and provides the perfect opportunity to come together, celebrate achievements and network with the best in the industry.
