adastraradio.com
Buhler Tennis Fifth at State, Seniors Frederick and Babcock Finish Strong
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – Buhler tennis has become a common presence at 4A State Tennis. Hard work has paid off in results, with the team finishing runner-up in 2019 and third in 2020. This year, the Crusaders sent a pair of veteran entries to Prairie Village to compete on Friday and Saturday. As a team in 2022, they finished fifth.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
adastraradio.com
This Week’s Hutchinson Area High School Sports Schedule
Below is the Hutchinson Area High School Sports Schedule for October 17 – 22:. Hutchinson Girls Varsity Golf: STATE – TBA – — Hutchinson Freshman Football: vs Maize – 4 p.m. Hutchinson JV Football: vs Maize – 6 p.m. Buhler Girls Varsity Golf: STATE...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Remain in NJCAA Football’s Top Spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Football team gets back to work this week following a bye week and is once again ranked No. 1 in Monday’s NJCAA Division I Football rankings, which were released on Monday. Hutchinson received seven first-place votes with Iowa Western accumulating four...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Open at No. 13 in NJCAA Preseason Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Men’s Basketball team start the season ranked No. 13 in the 2022-23 NJCAA Division I Preseason rankings. The Blue Dragons were one of four Jayhawk Conference teams to be ranked to begin the season. Coffeyville was tabbed 14th, Seward County is 16th and Butler came in at 23rd. Dodge City, Cowley and Garden City are all receiving votes.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Slip to No. 17 in Soccer Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team earned two wins last week to improve to 12-2 overall. The Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City 6-0 and defeated Garden City 3-1 last week. Although the Blue Dragons set themselves up for a big week ahead, the...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Start at No. 9 in NJCAA Women’s Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the first time in four seasons, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team starts a season ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings, which were released on Monday. The defending Jayhawk Conference and Region VI champion...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Rally to Defeat Colby in Intense 5-Set Battle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Down two sets to 2 and down 13-12 in the decisive fifth set, the No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rallied for a key Jayhawk West victory over the Colby Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena. Led by pin hitters Taniya Golden, Baylee...
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Building Official, Izzy Rivera Announces Resignation, Interim Official Named
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The city of Hutchinson’s Director of Building and Neighborhood Services and Building Official is leaving. Izzy Rivera announced his resignation during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting. Rivera told the Council it is with a heavy heart he is leaving a community he and his...
KSN.com
Kansas International Dragway hosting Haunted Dragway Nights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas International Dragway, 7800 W. 61st St N, is hosting Haunted Dragway Nights at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The evening will be filled with activities, candy, competitions with over $1000 in prize money and drag racing. Activities include:. Car show. Awards and...
Tennis star Serena Williams ate breakfast in Wichita on Tuesday, and no one noticed
The star, who said life had given her lemons, made the most of whatever it was with a big plate of sweet potato pancakes.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
adastraradio.com
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
adastraradio.com
Two Semi-Trucks Involved in Accident Early Tuesday Morning West of South Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Early Tuesday morning to the junction of US 50 and K-14 west of South Hutchinson for an incident between two semi-trucks. According to a report, Deputies discovered that a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42-year-old male from Farmington,...
wichitabyeb.com
Hockey player in town at Bonefish Grill eating a filet
On the heels of Serena Williams eating at Homegrown here, more big news of athletes dining in Wichita caught my radar. I was told someone named Robert (also goes by Bob) who plays recreational hockey at the Wichita Ice Center was in Wichita today eating at Bonefish Grill. If you’re curious as to what he ordered, he had a filet.
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
adastraradio.com
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
