Here is what to know about voting in Pflugerville and Hutto for the Nov. 8 election
Travis and Williamson County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location within their respective counties. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming November election, and Pflugerville and Hutto voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on...
Austin Chronicle
Chronicle Endorsements for 2022 Travis County Elections
We normally just say, "Vote for the Democrats," when, as has been the case for the last 25 years, there has not been a Republican worth voting for, or a Dem who needed voting against. We're giving you a longer list because we want to shout-out people who are doing good and encourage Dems in really tough races; regardless of your centrist, leftist, or indie leanings, these are good people.
Here is everything to know about voting in New Braunfels for the Nov. 8 election
Many of the local races this midterm are not contested in Comal and Guadalupe counties. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and New Braunfels voters will vote on numerous races. Here is a guide to knowing what is on the ballot...
kut.org
Travis County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
The Nov. 8 election is a big one. The governor is up for election, Austinites are choosing a new mayor, and there are some notable bonds on the ballot, including one to fund affordable housing projects in Austin. Confronting a long list of races at the polls can be daunting....
Doug Weiss to run against write-in candidate for Pflugerville City Council
The race Pflugerville City Council Place 1 is not contested but does include a write-in candidate. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Mayor Pro Tem Doug Weiss will be the only candidate whose name appears on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Pflugerville City Council election, but the race is still contested as one other candidate filed as a write-in. The deadline to file for a place on the ballot was Aug. 22, but per state law, prospective candidates had an additional five days following that deadline to file as a write-in candidate.
Election Q&A: Austin City Council District 8 candidates
Southwest Austin residents have four candidates to choose from in the race for the District 8 City Council seat. Incumbent Paige Ellis is running for re-election after serving one four-year term and is facing challengers Richard Smith, Antonio D. Ross and Kimberly P. Hawkins. Of the four candidates, only Ellis...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor
Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
Save Austin Now endorses several city council candidates, shies away from Prop A
Austin's affordable housing bond will appear as City of Austin Proposition A on voters' ballots this November.
wimberleyview.com
County Judge candidate fined for campaign finance violations
The Texas Ethics Commission fined Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for County Judge, $500 for campaign finance violations. TEC found that Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual in a timely manner and failed to file campaign treasurer appointment. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
KVUE
Here's what happened in KVUE's Austin mayoral debate
Austin mayoral candidates covered a wide range of topics. Those included transportation and homelessness.
akinseagleseye.com
Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high
It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
Election to reauthorize sales tax funding street maintenance in Georgetown on November ballot
The street maintenance sales tax is set aside for design, materials and construction of resurfacing projects done by the Georgetown Public Works Department. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Georgetown residents will vote on reauthorizing a $0.25 street maintenance sales tax in the November election. If approved, one-quarter of 1% of the city’s...
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
Candidate Q&A: Incumbent Elexis Grimes draws 2 challengers in race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 7
Three candidates are running for Place 7 on the Leander ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. Three candidates are running for Place 7 on the Leander ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Elexis Grimes drew two challengers: Joseph Gorordo and Paul Gauthier. All...
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits
Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
