Washington State

Raiders should be interested in CB William Jackson III

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There are still 12 games left in the 2022 season for the Raiders. And with the Chiefs losing to the Bills on Sunday, the Raiders are still in the hunt in the division.

But if the Raiders are going to claw their way back from a 1-4 start, the defense has to improve. The pass defense is currently last in the NFL in EPA/pass and it’s due to their secondary. The unit needs to upgrade its cornerbacks and there is one potential option on the market.

William Jackson III of the Washington Commanders is seeking a trade and Pro Football Focus believes it could get done for a late Day 3 pick. Here is why the site believes he could get moved in the upcoming weeks:

“Jackson did not play this past Thursday night and has apparently requested a trade to a team that deploys more man coverage. Jackson signed as a marquee free agent in Washington just two offseasons ago.

Jackson has played more zone than he’s apparently comfortable with, and it’s certainly not leading to strong results after he was signed to the largest contract of the above group.”

Nate Hobbs has played well this season, but he is now dealing with a broken hand. Rock Ya-Sin has been up and down and he has also dealt with some injuries.

If the cost is only a sixth or seventh-round pick in 2023 or 2024, this should be a no-brainer move for the Raiders. Let’s see if they decide to make a move before the deadline in a few weeks.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

