BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – New evidence suggests that the illegal car rally in Willow Grove did not start there. Police say they were called to a different rally earlier. Bensalem Police Department says they broke up an unauthorized car meet-up on Saturday night at the Neshaminy Mall. After that group broke up and moved over to Willow Grove, police say.

WILLOW GROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO