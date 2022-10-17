ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New evidence suggests that Willow Grove rally did not start there: Police

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – New evidence suggests that the illegal car rally in Willow Grove did not start there. Police say they were called to a different rally earlier. Bensalem Police Department says they broke up an unauthorized car meet-up on Saturday night at the Neshaminy Mall. After that group broke up and moved over to Willow Grove, police say.
WILLOW GROVE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy