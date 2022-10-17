Read full article on original website
Healthline
Overview of Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a treatment that stimulates or suppresses your immune system to help your body fight disease or infection. The field of immunotherapy is rapidly developing as researchers improve their understanding of the immune system’s role in disease. It’s now considered the “. ” of cancer treatment, along...
cgtlive.com
Allogeneic Natural Killer Cell Therapy Given Go-Ahead for Solid Tumors
NKGen plans to initiate a phase 1 trial pd SNK02 in the first quarter of 2023. The FDA has given investigational new drug application (IND) clearance to NKGen’s SNK02, an allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy for treating solid tumors.1. “We are excited to be able to proceed with...
Aurora Rolls Out An Extensive Line Of Medical & Recreational Cannabis Products
Aurora Cannabis ACB ACB launched a new fall lineup of cannabis products. Glitches – chewable extract, delivering 10mg THC per piece. Available in two flavors: Pomegranate Berry (10 x 10mg) and Pineapple Coconut (5 x 10mg). Ultra Grape Kush (3.5g flower) – A mix of MK Ultra and Elite...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
News-Medical.net
Could COVID-19 infections trigger a relapse of mycosis fungoides or other cutaneous T-cell lymphomas?
In a recent clinical letter published by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, researchers highlight the potential role of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in triggering the relapse of mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Objectives. The authors aimed to discuss a report which described the...
cancernetwork.com
Management Strategies of Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Tycel Phillips, MD, reviewed effective second-line treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Second-line treatment options can be difficult, but necessary to determine for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, if a response is experiences, it may last between 5 to 10 years, with lower overall response rates (ORR).
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Novel CSF biomarkers signal new avenues for Parkinson’s therapeutics
A new study identifies a novel cerebrospinal fluid biomarker for Parkinson’s disease, expanding the scope of possible drug targets. A new study identifies a novel cerebrospinal fluid biomarker for Parkinson’s disease, expanding the scope of possible drug targets. Last week, Nature magazine published a paper detailing an in-situ...
tipranks.com
Ideaya Biosciences provides update on IDE397 clinical program
Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) announced clinical program updates for IDE397, an investigational small molecule MAT2A inhibitor being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. IDE397 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor targeting methionine adenosyltransferase 2a, or MAT2A, in patients having solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase, or MTAP, deletion. The MTAP deletion patient population is estimated to represent approximately 15% of solid tumors, including approximately 15% of NSCLC, 28% of esophageal, 26% of bladder, and 10% of esophagogastric cancers. The company has initiated and is actively enrolling patients into monotherapy expansion cohorts, with a focus on squamous cell NSCLC and esophagogastric cancer, consistent with preclinical efficacy and translational data. Ideaya is also evaluating IDE397 in multiple combination cohorts. The combinations include pemetrexed and taxanes, which are standard-of-care agents utilized as early-line therapies in NSCLC, mesothelioma and other solid tumor indications. The combination of IDE397 with pemetrexed is a novel and potential first-in-class combination of a MAT2A inhibitor with an antifolate agent. The combination of IDE397 with AMG 193 is a novel and potential first-in-class synthetic lethality combination which targets two distinct and mechanistically complementary nodes of the MTAP methylation pathway – MAT2A and PRMT5, providing a complementary approach for targeting MTAP-deletion tumors. Ideaya and Amgen (AMGN) plan to clinically evaluate IDE397 in combination with AMG 193, an investigational MTA-Cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in patients having MTAP-deletion tumors, pursuant to a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement. Ideaya’s clinical development plan includes an emphasis on combination strategies based on observed in vivo efficacy in preclinical studies evaluating IDE397 combinations in relevant MTAP-null xenograft models. The preclinical in vivo efficacy data showed tumor regressions for IDE397 in combination with pemetrexed, durable complete responses for IDE397 in combination with MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors, and enhanced tumor-growth inhibition for IDE397 in combination with taxanes. Based on these preclinical studies, IDEAYA believes that IDE397 combination therapies could potentially enhance clinical efficacy in patients having tumors with MTAP deletion.
healio.com
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
raps.org
FDA issues final guidance on AML drug development, two oncology draft guidances
The US Food and Drug Administration has published a final guidance and two draft guidances that detail its thinking on developing certain types of new cancer drugs. The guidances are meant to provide advice to sponsors on developing drugs to treat acute amyloid leukemia (AML), reporting certain clinical trial adverse events and developing tissue-agnostic cancer drugs.
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
targetedonc.com
The Oncology Institute Enrolls Patients With CLL in Phase 3 BRUIN-CLL-314 Trial
Treatment with the investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, pirtobrutinib, will be compared with ibrutinib treatment in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma in a phase 2 study. The first and second patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who are patients of...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer-Seeking Drug Delivery System Could Boost Immunotherapy
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP® (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body’s innate immune response to fight the tumor.
targetedonc.com
Identifying Patients With R/R MM Who Should Receive CAR T-Cell Therapy
Adam Cohen, MD, discusses when patients should receive chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Adam Cohen, MD, director of myeloma immunotherapy at Penn Medicine and associate professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses when patients should receive chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).
getnews.info
Chagas disease Pipeline Assessment – Clinical trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Therapies, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight
Chagas disease pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Chagas disease treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Chagas disease, caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, is a serious health problem in Latin America and is an emerging disease in non-endemic countries. In recent decades, the epidemiological profile of the disease has changed due to new patterns of immigration and successful control in its transmission, leading to the urbanization and globalization of the disease.
curetoday.com
Moving the Needle for Maintenance Cancer Treatment
Maintenance therapy helps deter undetectable cancer that may exist after initial treatment. Successful management of cancer requires treatment planning based on. the best science available. Our growing knowledge of the biology of cancer has led to many refinements and innovations to surgery, radiation and medical treatments. Carefully designed, conducted and...
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
