Motley Fool

These 3 Retailers Are Already Having Big Holiday Sales

You may want to do some early holiday shopping this year. Many retailers are sitting on excess inventory this year. That's prompting stores like Amazon and Walmart to run promotions well ahead of the holiday season. There's a reason so many consumers start their holiday shopping on Black Friday and...
Cadrene Heslop

Plan For Walmart Hirings In 2022

Many sweeping changes have occurred at Walmart this year. The company has even laid off employees. But for Christmas preparations, the company wants to give 40,000 people cash through jobs.
Futurity

Early holiday sales are a win for shoppers and retailers

Advance sales of seasonal items benefit consumers with reduced retail prices and not just retailers, according to new research. It isn’t even Halloween, and some retailers already are putting out Christmas merchandise and promoting gift buying. Manufacturers and retailers often put out cards for Valentine’s Day, chocolate eggs for Easter, and a plethora of pumpkin-spiced treats ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving many weeks ahead of the holidays.
CNN

Walmart, Target and Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving

New York CNN Business — Walmart and other large chains will again close their stores on Thanksgiving, continuing a practice many companies first started in 2020 in response to the pandemic. “It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving,” Walmart (WMT)US CEO John Furner said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ZDNet

Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)

Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
Joel Eisenberg

List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving

Many national and global chains, including Walmart, have announced closures for the holiday, as well as the usual major sales beforehand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com,Fox4News.com, BlackFriday.com, and WomansDay.com.
The Associated Press

Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
mytotalretail.com

Why Retailers Need to Bridge Mobile and In-Store Communication

Has your brand thoroughly considered how consumers use mobile phones and in-store signage? More than half of consumers today use their mobile phones to help them shop in stores — rather than as a replacement for physical retail. This trend underscores the importance of a mobile strategy closely tied to in-store communication.

