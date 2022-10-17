Read full article on original website
JCPenney joins growing list of retailers closed for Thanksgiving 2022
JCPenney said today it also will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day 2022 - Thursday, Nov. 24. The retailer join a growing list that also includes Kohl’s, Target and Best Buy. JCPenney said it will be closed on the holiday for the third year in a row “so customers...
These 3 Retailers Are Already Having Big Holiday Sales
You may want to do some early holiday shopping this year. Many retailers are sitting on excess inventory this year. That's prompting stores like Amazon and Walmart to run promotions well ahead of the holiday season. There's a reason so many consumers start their holiday shopping on Black Friday and...
Plan For Walmart Hirings In 2022
Many sweeping changes have occurred at Walmart this year. The company has even laid off employees. But for Christmas preparations, the company wants to give 40,000 people cash through jobs.
Early holiday sales are a win for shoppers and retailers
Advance sales of seasonal items benefit consumers with reduced retail prices and not just retailers, according to new research. It isn’t even Halloween, and some retailers already are putting out Christmas merchandise and promoting gift buying. Manufacturers and retailers often put out cards for Valentine’s Day, chocolate eggs for Easter, and a plethora of pumpkin-spiced treats ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving many weeks ahead of the holidays.
Walmart, Target and Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving
New York CNN Business — Walmart and other large chains will again close their stores on Thanksgiving, continuing a practice many companies first started in 2020 in response to the pandemic. “It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving,” Walmart (WMT)US CEO John Furner said...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores
Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart. The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”. According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start...
I work in tech – don’t even try to steal from Walmart or Target self checkout, people don’t realize they’re watching you
A TECH worker has claimed that major retailers are watching your every move while you shop and urged customers to not even think about stealing from self-checkout. TikToker demystifiyingtech warned against theft at Walmart and Target claiming that cameras and "entire teams" are collecting evidence that could be used to send you to jail.
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)
Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
USPS Suspends Service In 15 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays
Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving
Many national and global chains, including Walmart, have announced closures for the holiday, as well as the usual major sales beforehand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com,Fox4News.com, BlackFriday.com, and WomansDay.com.
Walmart Introduces Changes For Holiday Shopping This Year
The holiday season is just around the corner, and there's almost no way you can avoid Walmart. The big-box retailer is making some significant changes to its stores this year, but not all of them have been positive for shoppers in the past.
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
10 Do’s and Don’ts of Costco Shopping
Savvy Costco shoppers utilize strategies specific to warehouse clubs to get the most bang for their buck. These strategies help customers save extra money and remind them it's worth investing in a...
Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
Why Retailers Need to Bridge Mobile and In-Store Communication
Has your brand thoroughly considered how consumers use mobile phones and in-store signage? More than half of consumers today use their mobile phones to help them shop in stores — rather than as a replacement for physical retail. This trend underscores the importance of a mobile strategy closely tied to in-store communication.
