Thousands of people in DC use housing vouchers. How much should they be worth?
People using housing vouchers in DC spent this past summer in limbo. In the spring, the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) deliberated changing the maximum value of all 20,000 vouchers the agency administers. If implemented, the change could have had major consequences, advocates and landlords warned, by inadvertently forcing thousands of people to move from their homes. Not until last month did the agency make clear that no changes are imminent.
WTOP
Virginia issues nearly 3M tax rebates worth $900M so far
Nearly 3 million one-time income tax rebates have been issued in Virginia so far, and more are on the way, Virginia Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said Tuesday. “We have a lot of happy taxpayers out there who got their checks in September,” Cummings said, while addressing the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. The rebates were approved by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
Washingtonian.com
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses
WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
'It's an amazing gift': Student loan forgiveness applications now live
BALTIMORE — The struggle of student debt can be a real burden but President Biden’s plan to cancel some of that officially kicked off, bringing relief to many. Some Marylanders may be celebrating this week as the federal government has launched the application site to forgive a portion of student debt.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says
BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WTOP
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
Eater
Tryst Is Suddenly D.C.’s Newest Cop Cafe, and Some People Are Pissed
Washingtonians know Tryst as a longtime hub for the artsy, the under-caffeinated, and the first-date unimaginative. A spiritual cousin to Gen X’s Social Safeway, Tryst’s mission for 23 years has been — in a nod to the popular cafe’s signature starter — to “build meaningful connections, one animal cracker at a time.” But on Thursday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, Tryst (2459 18th Street NW) will encourage its Adams Morgan regulars to speak with the Metropolitan Police Department — and some of its devoted customers, social media followers, and employees are not amused.
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
WTOP
DC police identify 2 victims from triple shooting in Congress Heights
D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast. In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds. Police said a third shooting victim...
NBC Washington
‘We Have Done Nothing Wrong': Cannabis Company Sues DC for $700K After Police Raid
The owners of a D.C. cannabis company are suing the city after they claim police officers seized more than $700,000 in cash during raids in 2021. In each case, the charges were dropped or the attorney general chose not to prosecute. Now, the owners want their money back. In August...
