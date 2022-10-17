Mississippi River hits record low in Memphis

The Mississippi River hit a record low of negative 10.71 feet in Memphis on Monday, Oct. 17, surpassing the previous record from 1988.

The “zero” level of the river gauge is an arbitrary marker, but all recorded levels are in relation to that gauge.

If the water is below the five-foot marker on the gauge, the National Weather Service (NWS) considers the river low. Now, the river is more than 15 feet lower than “low.”

In early October, when the river hovered a few feet above the 1988 record low, Mike Johnson of the NWS Memphis projected that the river would inch closer to the record throughout the month.

At the time, NWS forecasted it to reach negative 9 feet later this week, and he called the forecast “quite dire.”

Over the past week, the water level steadily approached a three-decade-long record before breaking it on Monday afternoon. Johnson attributed it to record-high temperatures and low rainfall this summer, along with a La Niña that’s exacerbating drought in the Mid-South.

Barge capacity has decreased in recent weeks and freight rates have skyrocketed. Until the river rises and barge traffic picks up, shippers and farmers will continue to bear the brunt of the low river’s impact on inland shipping.