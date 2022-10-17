ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Make Address Beach Resort in Dubai your next Holiday Destination for a One-of-a-kind Experience

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6uEf_0icaDgOc00
1 of 4

The iconic Address Beach Resort with its magnificent two 77-story towers, connected by the tallest inhabited sky bridge in the world, is beckoning you this November to experience the unrivalled amenities throughout the spectacular resort. With the weather becoming more pleasant, it’s now the perfect time to book your stay at Address Beach Resort and enjoy all its world-class facilities, modern rooms & suites, and ample outstanding F&B outlets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005536/en/

Address Beach Resort Football Fan Zone (Photo - AETOSWire)

Surrounded by greenery and situated just a step away from Jumeirah Beach and Bluewaters Island, guests staying at Address Beach Resort will be in for a breathtaking treat as the picturesque hotel is home to the ‘Highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world’ at a height of 293.906m, verified by Guinness World Records™ (GWR). From this modern-day wonder, guests can get unrivalled panoramic views of the glittering Dubai skyline, Ain Dubai, and the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf. They can also indulge in tasty bites and signature beverages at the outdoor oasis, Zeta Seventy Seven, which is situated adjacent to the infinity pool.

While enjoying all on offer at the magnificent resort, guests can simultaneously watch the greatest sporting show on earth in the comfortable surroundings of the hotel’s 250-seater fully airconditioned tent. This incredible fan zone will feature multiple screens and will be tastefully decorated with the participating nations’ colours. An ideal location to catch all the games in beautiful surroundings while sipping on refreshing beverages, this huge tent on the evergreen lawn will play host to a lively football themed environment, upbeat vibes, and live entertainment between the matches to keep the spectators in a cheerful mood.

Jam-packed with the highest quality facilities, stunning views, and amazing dining options, along with the upcoming football fan zone, Address Beach Resort really is the perfect location to escape the ordinary and enjoy an exquisite, unbeatable getaway.

*Source:AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005536/en/

CONTACT: Dhara Bhatia

Dhara@katchthis.com

+971567944126

KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE VACATION LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Address Beach Resort

PUB: 10/17/2022 09:31 AM/DISC: 10/17/2022 09:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway

Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure

A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
InsideHook

The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There

What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy