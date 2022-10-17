Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board of Education candidates discuss issues, experience at public forum
Republican candidates decide not to participate in forum sponsored by Statesville Chamber and Our Schools First. Candidates vying for three open Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education seats answered four questions that touched on policies for bullying, library book selection decisions, the responsibilities of a school board member and more during a candidates forum on Wednesday evening.
iredellfreenews.com
Letter to the Editor: Trent will provide a voice for students, parents on I-SS Board of Education
Iredell County native and lifelong resident Abby Trent is the Republican nominee on the November 8 ballot for the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Board District 3 seat. Abby won the Republican primary in May 2022, defeating two other candidates vying for the District 3 seat. Abby is a 2016 graduate of...
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College honors employees for service and excellence in education
The following Mitchell Community College employees were honored for their service and dedication at the college’s Fall 2022 kickoff assembly:. Robert “Chef Bob” Williams, Deb Lazenby, Allison Snyder, Tony Briceno, Donna Vanhorn. 10 Years of Service. Glenn Roseman, Carole Ireland, Kimberly Singh. 15 Years of Service. Chad...
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College renames buildings after two long-time supporters (Photos)
Mitchell Community College recognized the contributions of two dedicated supporters of the college by renaming two buildings on the Mooresville campus in their honor. Long-time Board of Trustees members Sara Haire Tice and George Whitfield Brawley Jr. both attended a dedication ceremony held in their honor on Tuesday. Dr. Ralph...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s plan to add detective to identify threats against I-SS schools
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on Sheriff Darren Campbell’s plan to create a new detective position to focus on investigating threats against Iredell-Statesville Schools’ staff, students and facilities. The need for the new position is driven by what is happening in I-SS schools.
WBTV
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces winners of its voter sticker design contest
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charles Day of Rowan County and Kayleon Dortch-Elliott of Cabarrus County created the winning “I Voted” stickers in Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Voter Sticker Design Contest and will have their designs distributed by each county’s board of elections during early voting, which begins October 20.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro passes moratorium on future housing developments
Developers or land contractors looking to construct multiple-home residences in or around Oakboro cannot do so for at least two years. Oakboro Town Council unanimously approved a moratorium on approvals for new housing developments during a meeting Monday. Commissioner Mike Efird, whose role with the council is zoning and code...
iredellfreenews.com
Soulful Sunday Jazz event raises funds for Speak Life & Live mentoring and tutoring programs
To commemorate the second annual Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser and the six-year anniversary of Speak Life & Live, community members from all across Iredell gathered at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Mooresville for a time of fellowship, music, and fun. The Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust sponsored this year’s Jazz...
Who are Mecklenburg County’s highest-paid employees?
CHARLOTTE — From sheriffs to attorneys to IT managers, the median annual salary for Mecklenburg County employees is $59,367. But, of the more than 6,000 people who work for the county, over 450 are bringing home six figures. County Manager Dena Diorio is Mecklenburg’s highest-paid executive, with an annual...
focusnewspaper.com
New Look For Hickory Downtown Development Association
Hickory – Along a newly remodeled Downtown Hickory comes a new logo for HDDA. The HDDA held a contest for a new logo in the summer of 2022 and received a number of excellent entries. After narrowing the field, the final three entries were sent to the Board of Directors for the final vote. A design by Patrick Westmoreland of Hickory was chosen for the new look to represent the Hickory Downtown Development Association!
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Council approves special-use permit for expansion of Sherwin-Williams facility
The Statesville City Council voted on Monday to approve a special-use permit that will allow for the expansion of the Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing facility. The expansion will add 50,000 square feet to the plant. “This expansion is part of a $324 million project that Sherwin Williams is undertaking, $121 million...
lakenormanpublications.com
Investment approved for transformation of former police headquarters
MOORESVILLE – Town commissioners approved Monday a total investment of about $2.3 million for mostly-interior renovations ($1.99 million) and furnishings ($393,000) to transform the former Mooresville Police Department headquarters on West Iredell Avenue into the new home for multiple municipal departments. The 26,000-square-foot One Mooresville Center is envisioned to...
Incumbent Democratic challenged by first-time candidate in 12th District
An incumbent seeking a fifth term and a candidate making their first bid for office are set to faceoff in a race for. The 12th District includes parts of west, north and east Charlotte and stretches into half of Cabarrus County. Democrats carried the district in the 2022 election with...
iredellfreenews.com
Giving Back: 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K set for November 19
The 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville. This unique event is hosted by Rocky Mount Church, which located on Perth Road. This is a typical race! The Pay It Forward 5K event takes all the proceeds from registration...
Action 9 helps retired Mooresville officer get new law enforcement license plate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Frank Owens spent years as a Mooresville police officer. He served on the town’s Board of Commissioners and even earned the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award the governor can give for public service. Now, Owens spends his day volunteering in...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved
HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
iredellfreenews.com
Fifth Street Ministries to offer Domestic Violence Support Group in Mooresville
Fifth Street Ministries will offer a Domestic Violence Support Group, beginning October 26, in Mooresville. Because healing from this type of trauma requires a safe space to share, this group is open to anyone in the community and is absolutely free. Free individual counseling is also available upon request. Specific...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
