Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

I-SS Board of Education candidates discuss issues, experience at public forum

Republican candidates decide not to participate in forum sponsored by Statesville Chamber and Our Schools First. Candidates vying for three open Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education seats answered four questions that touched on policies for bullying, library book selection decisions, the responsibilities of a school board member and more during a candidates forum on Wednesday evening.
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Oakboro passes moratorium on future housing developments

Developers or land contractors looking to construct multiple-home residences in or around Oakboro cannot do so for at least two years. Oakboro Town Council unanimously approved a moratorium on approvals for new housing developments during a meeting Monday. Commissioner Mike Efird, whose role with the council is zoning and code...
WSOC Charlotte

Who are Mecklenburg County’s highest-paid employees?

CHARLOTTE — From sheriffs to attorneys to IT managers, the median annual salary for Mecklenburg County employees is $59,367. But, of the more than 6,000 people who work for the county, over 450 are bringing home six figures. County Manager Dena Diorio is Mecklenburg’s highest-paid executive, with an annual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

New Look For Hickory Downtown Development Association

Hickory – Along a newly remodeled Downtown Hickory comes a new logo for HDDA. The HDDA held a contest for a new logo in the summer of 2022 and received a number of excellent entries. After narrowing the field, the final three entries were sent to the Board of Directors for the final vote. A design by Patrick Westmoreland of Hickory was chosen for the new look to represent the Hickory Downtown Development Association!
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Investment approved for transformation of former police headquarters

MOORESVILLE – Town commissioners approved Monday a total investment of about $2.3 million for mostly-interior renovations ($1.99 million) and furnishings ($393,000) to transform the former Mooresville Police Department headquarters on West Iredell Avenue into the new home for multiple municipal departments. The 26,000-square-foot One Mooresville Center is envisioned to...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Giving Back: 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K set for November 19

The 7th Annual Pay It Forward 5K is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville. This unique event is hosted by Rocky Mount Church, which located on Perth Road. This is a typical race! The Pay It Forward 5K event takes all the proceeds from registration...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved

HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
STATESVILLE, NC

