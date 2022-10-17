Hickory – Along a newly remodeled Downtown Hickory comes a new logo for HDDA. The HDDA held a contest for a new logo in the summer of 2022 and received a number of excellent entries. After narrowing the field, the final three entries were sent to the Board of Directors for the final vote. A design by Patrick Westmoreland of Hickory was chosen for the new look to represent the Hickory Downtown Development Association!

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO