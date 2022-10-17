Read full article on original website
Russian Anti-Doping Agency will not divulge information about Kamila Valieva's hearings, prompting U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO to blast the process.
An international watchdog says it's removing Pakistan from its so-called "gray list" of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing
Complaints Against Vapor Companies
The United States filed complaints against six companies and related individuals to stop the illegal manufacture and sale of unauthorized vaping products, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Oct. 17. In civil complaints and accompanying court papers filed in a U.S. District Court, the government alleges that the defendants illegally...
The EU is about to ban all the best TVs you can buy
The European Union is about to ban most of the best TVs you can buy. And if you think that couldn’t affect you, think again. As of the time of this article’s publication, a revised restriction on TV power consumption goes into effect in the 27 European nations that make up the EU on March 1, 2023. If nothing changes between now and then, there won’t be a single 8K TV that can be sold in the EU. The rule also will affect a couple of 4K OLED TVs, 65-inch QD-OLED TVs, and at least one high-performance 4K QLED TV.
