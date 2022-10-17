The European Union is about to ban most of the best TVs you can buy. And if you think that couldn’t affect you, think again. As of the time of this article’s publication, a revised restriction on TV power consumption goes into effect in the 27 European nations that make up the EU on March 1, 2023. If nothing changes between now and then, there won’t be a single 8K TV that can be sold in the EU. The rule also will affect a couple of 4K OLED TVs, 65-inch QD-OLED TVs, and at least one high-performance 4K QLED TV.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO