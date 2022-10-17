Read full article on original website
equalocean.com
Alibaba Logistics Unit Cainiao Opens Logistics Line for Heating Between China and Europe
Cainiao (Chinese:菜鸟) recently announced the opening of the special "European Heating" logistics line, providing multi-modal logistics solutions covering sea, land and air, including international customs clearance, overseas warehousing and end distribution, taking into account both international freight and cross-border e-commerce logistics. In terms of sea transport, Cainiao opened a "green channel" for heating equipment-related customers to transport electric heaters and reserved a limited number of preferential discounts for shipping lines from China to Europe every week.
financefeeds.com
CQG adds connectivity to derivatives markets in China
“CQG’s broker partners all over the world can now offer CQG’s various leading front-end products and API solutions to their trading clients who want to participate in China’s commodity markets, while the trades can be sent through to Esunny’s infrastructure connected to Chinese exchanges.”. CQG has...
Aviation International News
Pilatus Builds Up Service Network in U.S.
Pilatus Aircraft (Static AD_307) is focusing on airplane completions and the expansion of its service-center network in the U.S., according to Tom Aniello, v-p of marketing at Pilatus Business Aircraft, the Swiss company’s U.S. subsidiary. He also discussed how Pilatus is managing its supply chain in terms of spare parts and production rates for 2023 and beyond.
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
Biden recommits to close US-UK cooperation in response to Truss resignation
President Biden on Thursday reiterated his commitment to close cooperation between the United States and United Kingdom in response to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. “The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” he said...
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
Lawmakers from two junior governing parties have slammed plans for Chinese shipping giant Cosco to take a major stake in the operator of Germany's biggest container terminal
coingeek.com
Samsung taps blockchain technology to secure user devices
Tech giant Samsung has turned to blockchain technology as an added layer of security for consumer electronics and personal smart devices. Known as Knox Matrix, the new network will operate as its “own private blockchain system” to protect millions of users. In its announcement, Samsung noted that the...
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
fintechmagazine.com
German fintech Unzer launches new mobile POS system for SMEs
Unzer has launched a mobile POS system aimed at smaller businesses to help them take cashless payments in places like beer gardens and sports events. German fintech Unzer has launched a flexible mobile POS system, designed in particular with Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The new product,...
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
How to Participate in the Open Source Project - PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence
The power of open source is the power of people. The people rule. -Philippe khan, engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of four technology companies. Open source is an intellectual property destroyer, I can’t imagine something that could be worse than this for the software business and the intellectual property business.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Guangming Culture and Arts Center | Shenzhen, China | GVL Design Group
Guangming Culture and Arts Center covers an area of 3.8 hectares. It is located in the core area of GBA, one of the four major bay areas in the world. With rapid urbanization, the project area’s development and population density are comparable to those of Hong Kong. Surrounded by the project are residential and office building projects that are under high-speed construction. While facing severe ecological problems, there is a lack of open space and public amenities for functions such as performing arts, exhibitions and other cultural events.
tobaccoreporter.com
PMI Acquires U.S. IQOS Rights From Altria
Philip Morris International will pay Altria Group approximately $2.7 billion for the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS tobacco heating system effective April 20, 2024. “We remain committed to creating long-term value through our Vision,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford in a statement. “We believe that this agreement provides...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
MicroBioGen Opens State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facilities in Sydney, further Establishing NSW as a World-leading Industrial Biotechnology Hub
(MicroBioGen) This week MicroBioGen officially opened our state-of-the-art laboratories in Macquarie Park in Northern Sydney. Three years in the making, these labs will produce our world-leading micro-organisms that are essential to industries worth over US$2 trillion per year, including biofuels, alternative proteins, space exploration, sustainable human foods and animal feed.
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
salestechstar.com
Taulia Introduces ESG Component to Its Supply Chain Finance Program With Henkel
Taulia, a leading working capital management solutions provider, and Henkel, the German adhesives and consumer goods giant, have today announced the successful integration of sustainability criteria into the largest segment of Henkel’s supply chain finance program. The Supply Chain Finance program, which the two companies have been running since...
aogdigital.com
Mooring & Anchors: InterMoor Wins Floating Wind Gig in Asia
InterMoor said Thursday it had secured the engineering design scope and the transportation and installation study for two upcoming offshore floating wind farms offshore Asia. The company, a brand in Acteon’s Engineering, Moorings and Foundations Division, said that one wind farm comprised 50-80 turbines, each of 15MW capacity, totalling a capacity of 750- 1200MW, and the second wind farm had 10-20 turbines, each of 15MW capacity and with a total of 50 – 300MW capacity.
tobaccoreporter.com
ITGA Convenes in Portugal
The International Tobacco Growers Association will host its 2022 annual general meeting between Oct. 26-29 in Castelo Branco, Portugal. The event will bring together member associations and partners from around the world. Among other topics, participants will discuss the latest developments for the sector and industry. Representatives from Africa, Americas,...
AMP Robotics Develops Industry’s First AI-Powered System for Recovery of Film and Flexible Packaging
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, is developing an AI-powered automation solution to improve recovery of film and flexible packaging. This first-of-its-kind innovation for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) aims to tackle the persistent challenge of film contamination. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005267/en/ AI is laying the groundwork to reduce the contamination burden on MRFs and scale the recycling of film and flexible packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
