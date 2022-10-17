ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cameraman pushed by NFL player Davante Adams after game

By Hannah Rooke
 4 days ago

An NFL player is currently awaiting either suspension or a fine after pushing a cameraman at the Las Vegas Raiders Vs Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Davante Adams can be seen pushing a cameraman resulting in him ending up on the floor. The Las Vegas Raiders lost by one frustrating point to the Kansas City Chiefs but now Adams is facing a misdemeanor for the way he conducted himself in the incident described as “ugly”.

Although Adams has since apologized to the cameraman in an interview and via Twitter, it is possible he could face a league investigation as his case is a personal-conduct violation.

According to Silver and Black Pride , in the tweet, Adams said, “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me... MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this”. It would seem the Tweet has more recently been deleted from Adams’ feed.

The cameraman that was attacked was working for ESPN - an American cable sports channel that is jointly owned by The Walk Disney Company and Heart Communications. Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, “don’t know that, in terms of like what may or may not come. I’m aware of what I’m aware of at this point, which honestly isn’t too much.

In his press conference Tuesday, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said the team will comply with the NFL’s investigation, but he also said the team stands by Adams as a person.“I mean, I know what happened and those kinds of things. I’ve spoken to Davante. I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being, as a person. He’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation”

While McDaniels and the team are happy to comply with the NFL investigation, McDaniels has assured people he “doesn’t think there was any intent behind it on his part” and hopes the matter can be resolved quickly.

Comments / 5

Doug Gavinski
3d ago

The apology was a JOKE!! Video shows his anger and how hard he shoved an innocent man trying to do a job. Pay the cameraman a huge sum of money, take you fine from the NFL. Then try to prove to everyone the man you say you are!!

3
Sherry Soma
3d ago

Why are they showing him in a Packer uniform? This happened after he left Green Bay!

4
 

