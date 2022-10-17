Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Yardbarker
Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins
The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
Yardbarker
New York Mets preparing to lose 4 starting pitchers in free agency
Come 2023, the starting rotation of the New York Mets may have a completely different look to it. Aside from Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 next summer, the rest of the Mets starters are set to hit free agency. The two headliners are, of course, Jacob deGrom and Chris...
Yardbarker
Braves Fans Will Be Thrilled With Ownership’s New Goal
The Atlanta Braves have officially been unseated as defending World Series Champions. With their loss in Game 4 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies, their title defense came to an end. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Braves have not reached the NLCS. But we haven’t...
Yardbarker
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
Yardbarker
Could the Mets enter the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes after his latest comments?
Making an aggressive swing for Shohei Ohtani would make this New York Mets offseason an electrifying one, to say the least. For some time now, there has been speculation surrounding the versatile star. It came mostly as a result of the struggles had by the Los Angeles Angles, along with Ohtani being due for a big payday.
Yardbarker
Josh Naylor Comments On Hearing Jeers From Yankees Fans
It’s safe to say that Josh Naylor was prepared to hear it from New York Yankees fans after his baby rocking motion towards Gerrit Cole after his home run in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians season has officially reached its end, and Naylor was unable to...
Yardbarker
Mets' Jacob deGrom no longer a fan-favorite?
Ace Jacob deGrom may have thrown his final pitch as an employee of the New York Mets at a point where his popularity among members of the club's fan base has arguably never been lower. For a survey shared by Tim Britton of The Athletic, only 3.8 percent of respondents...
Yardbarker
Yankees Analyst Puts Down Claims Of Game 5 Conspiracy
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are moments away from taking the field at Yankee Stadium for Game 5 of the ALDS. The game was originally scheduled for last night, but was postponed due to rain in the New York City area. The rainout also allowed the Yankees and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Crazed Fan Runs Onto Field, Hugs Houston Astros' Jose Altuve
Coming out of a commercial break on TBS, the game took an unexpected pause. The TBS crew did not put the fan on camera, however, Brian Anderson did detail what was going on that had delayed the start of the ninth inning. A fan ran out onto the field and...
Yardbarker
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could change up shortstop once again for Game 2 of ALCS
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday evening after falling in Game 1 to the Houston Astros. Manager Aaron Boone has shaken up the roster quite a bit over the past few days, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, shifting Oswaldo Cabrera to the vacancy, and utilizing Aaron Hicks in left field.
Yardbarker
Braves prospects that could have an impact in 2023
The Braves farm system has received a lot of hate in the rankings from prospect outlets. A large part of that is because of the amount of talent that has graduated recently. However, a couple of years ago, nobody thought Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom would be what they are today. It’s all about development, and the Braves are arguably the best at preparing their guys for the majors.
Yardbarker
Yankees' Luis Severino takes brutal shot at Rays before ALCS
The New York Yankees are one of the last two American League teams standing in the MLB playoffs, but that is not stopping one player from taking a pretty hilarious shot at a division rival. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was asked about the hostile reception the team is likely to...
Yardbarker
Four Braves named finalists for the Gold Glove award
Congratulations to all four of them, but I have a bone to pick with this award because there seems to be no rhyme or reason why players are chosen. With all due respect to Matt Olson, he has no business being a finalist for the award. But because he’s been an elite defensive first baseman in the past, he gets the nod over other deserving candidates. I think Dansby Swanson should win the award for shortstops, and Max Fried is consistently one of the best defensive pitchers in baseball. Catcher is anybody’s best guess, but d’Arnaud has been fantastic for the Braves behind the plate.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
Yardbarker
Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Potential Debut For Texans Rookie
HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris is close to making his NFL debut, which could come Sunday against the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans designated Harris from injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 5. After nearly three weeks of practice, coach Lovie Smith said "possibly" Harris can take the field for the first time as a Texan against the Raiders.
Yardbarker
Video Shows A Deafening Chant From Padres Fans
The San Diego Padres have another star filling the void at shortstop this season who is just as exciting of a player as Tatis is. Tatis is obviously suspended 80 games and also has dealt with injuries, but that has opened up the door for Ha-Seong Kim. And it’s safe...
