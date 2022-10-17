Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The Top 10 NJ Colleges Students Should Be Applying To
If you have a child that's currently a junior or senior in high school here in the Garden State, chances are, college has been a main topic of conversation for quite a while now. Before you narrow down your list too much, you should know about all the wonderful in-state...
Meet The Richest Family in New Jersey One of the Richest in America
Obviously, when you see a list like this, of the richest families in America, you think probably their wealth is linked to big business. What type of businesses are these families associated with and how much is the "richest"?. We are talking big money here. Billions of dollars, possibly trillions...
NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)
There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them. The same can be said of our state government where priorities...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey And How Much They Make
As little kids, we were all asked the question, "so what do you want to be when you grow up?" You might want to help your kids with that decision because I found the highest-paying jobs in New Jersey and it pays to make the right choice. It really is...
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
Saving N.J. property tax break Trump took away is now a Republican issue in Biden midterms
A group of Republican congressional candidates in New Jersey, whose party under Donald Trump capped the federal deduction for state and local taxes, are blaming Democrats for failing to reinstate the tax break over unanimous GOP opposition. Five Republican challengers — Bob Healey Jr., running in the 3rd District, Frank...
Renna Media
Seniors can Apply for NJ Property Tax Reduction
The Senior Freeze Program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available, but the deadline to apply for the latest year of benefits, which is for 2021, is October 31, 2022. Applications for the current Senior Freeze were...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Indiana CPA Society has 3 Strategies to Build Talent Pipeline in Colleges
In 2021, INCPAS outlined its 3 strategies to build the CPA talent pipeline in high school that included a new membership type for high school students. The society now haa more than 100 high school student members and is communicating CPA stories and impact statements with them throughout the year.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Michigan Accounting Firm JVTR Joins with UHY
UHY has announced it is expanding its already significant presence in Michigan by joining with accounting firm, Jansen Valk Thompson Reahm PC (JVTR). The combination of firms, effective October 25, 2022, adds 32 team members and two Michigan offices—one in Kalamazoo and the other in Dowagiac. JVTR has been...
NJ lawmakers determined to kill your right to protect yourself (Opinion)
In a stunning statement of irony, Assemblyman Joe Danielson, D-Somerset, one of the main sponsors of a bill to prevent you from legally carrying a firearm, said, "my priority is to protect the citizens of New Jersey." Huh? How preventing legally licensed, vetted, and screened, innocent citizens of New Jersey...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
What recession? A look at how much NJ has collected from its major taxes
TRENTON – Though there are concerns that a recession has begun or is looming, there still aren’t signs of an economic contraction in New Jersey revenue collections. The state Department of the Treasury announced Monday that September revenues were nearly 12% higher than the same month a year earlier. Collections for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are 14% ahead of last year, an increase of more than $1 billion.
Headed out to dinner? Top 4 listener picks in North Jersey
As the schedule has picked up significantly, I'm on the road nearly every afternoon and evening. Some days we'll hit as many as four events and meetings. Many are in homes, banquet halls, and restaurants. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to enjoy the great food offered by so many outstanding...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Comments / 0