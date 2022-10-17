ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
Seniors can Apply for NJ Property Tax Reduction

The Senior Freeze Program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available, but the deadline to apply for the latest year of benefits, which is for 2021, is October 31, 2022. Applications for the current Senior Freeze were...
Indiana CPA Society has 3 Strategies to Build Talent Pipeline in Colleges

In 2021, INCPAS outlined its 3 strategies to build the CPA talent pipeline in high school that included a new membership type for high school students. The society now haa more than 100 high school student members and is communicating CPA stories and impact statements with them throughout the year.
INDIANA STATE
Michigan Accounting Firm JVTR Joins with UHY

UHY has announced it is expanding its already significant presence in Michigan by joining with accounting firm, Jansen Valk Thompson Reahm PC (JVTR). The combination of firms, effective October 25, 2022, adds 32 team members and two Michigan offices—one in Kalamazoo and the other in Dowagiac. JVTR has been...
DOWAGIAC, MI
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
What recession? A look at how much NJ has collected from its major taxes

TRENTON – Though there are concerns that a recession has begun or is looming, there still aren’t signs of an economic contraction in New Jersey revenue collections. The state Department of the Treasury announced Monday that September revenues were nearly 12% higher than the same month a year earlier. Collections for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are 14% ahead of last year, an increase of more than $1 billion.

