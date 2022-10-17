ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy