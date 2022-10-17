Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Finances and the gray divorce: recovery isn’t as easy for women
This is the second article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Many may ask, “Why finances first?”, and I completely understand the question as I learned the answer the hard way. Without money, nothing else can come first. You can’t take care of yourself — physically, mentally, or emotionally. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs requires money.
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt
This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
familyeducation.com
How Does Lack of Attention Affect Child Development?
Medically reviewed by Dr. Chelsea Hetherington, Ph.D., developmental psychologist, and ICF-certified coach. Many parents and caregivers might worry about whether they’re giving their children enough attention. After all, it’s vital for children to feel loved and supported. While children need to have time to explore and play on...
Are You A Strict Parent? You Might Be Making Your Kid Depressed
Kids who live with strict parents are more likely to develop depression in adolescence and adulthood, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Leuven in Belgium analyzed the DNA of a cohort of teens, half of whom reported good parenting and half of whom reported strict parenting. Specifically, the research team looked at levels of DNA methylation — a process by which a chemical is added to a DNA molecule without changing the structure of the molecule itself. Methylation makes a gene less likely to be read and eventually translated into a protein.
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
theedadvocate.org
22 Strategies to Help Students Who Disregard the Consequences of Their Behavior
Are you looking for strategies to help students who disregard the consequences of their behavior? If so, keep reading. 1. Connect with parents (e.g., notes home, phone calls, etc.) to disseminate information about the learner’s progress. The parents may reinforce the learner at home for engaging in appropriate behaviors at school.
Psychiatric Times
Remembering Love and Our Infrastructure of Child Rearing
With our weekly Psychiatry & Society video taking a short break, we bring back some of the greatest hits that are timely and continue to relate to current and uprising societal events of psychological interest. Take today’s story, for instance... This video is a rerun epilogue from a video...
parentherald.com
4 Key Areas of Child Psychology for Parents to Know
To be a good parent, you do not need to be an expert in child psychology - but it certainly helps. Children think and behave differently from adults because their brains are still developing. Parents who understand the fundamentals of child psychology can guide their children's development in positive directions, fostering useful traits like curiosity, resilience, integrity and empathy. While no online article can stand in for an online master's in psychology degree, parents can start to build a foundation of understanding in child psychology by learning about the following key components:
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Comments / 0