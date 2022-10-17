All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At a women’s networking dinner the other night in midtown, I was introduced to a lively blonde restaurant publicist over white wine and a multi-course meal. Our conversation quickly turned to the usual things—work, children, and, of course, skincare. “What is this,” she asked me using her index finger to circle a cluster of pigmentation on her right cheek that was barely perceptible under the dim lights. Despite what the vast majority of friends, family, and new acquaintances may think, being a beauty editor does not make me a dermatologist; but I recognized the discoloration and the symptom onset she described. “It’s probably melasma,” I told her, receiving what is a fairly reliable response to this kind of assessment: “What’s that?”

12 HOURS AGO