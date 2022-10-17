Read full article on original website
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50
While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women
THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
5 Life-Changing Beauty Hacks For Women Over 50, According To Pros
If you’re over 50 and searching for ways to feel your best, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars at a spa or salon or commit to hours a day in front of a mirror. Some of the most effective beauty hacks require little more than a cheap swap here and there or taking on one additional habit that can make your skin glow, your smile brighter, and your hair look more voluminous. Before you pop out to Sephora to buy another product, check out these five life-changing beauty hacks for women over 50 — all pro-approved.
Facial cleansing hack goes viral on TikTok leaving the internet amazed
Who knew that a shampoo could be so effective in washing your face. A woman on TikTok explains why a shampoo product such as head and shoulders is effective in cleaning your face compared to other expensive brands. The viral video has received 2 million views, over 330,000 likes and nearly 1600 comments.
Why Naomi Watts Made a Beauty Brand for Women Leading Up to and During Menopause
The 54-year-old actress didn't see any beauty brands representing women her age "in an honest way," so she made her own.
Teen Vogue
ACNE AWARDS 2022
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's that time of year, and the Acne Awards are back! This time, not only did we have you vote for the best acne products, but you guys also helped us put these products to the test. It's no secret that there are more than enough skincare brands. Not to mention, most of them are all making the same promises. That's why Teen Vogue dedicates the Acne Awards to myth-busting and physically testing the industry's most "trusted" skincare for the sake of our readers.
EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye
PARIS – Balenciaga has severed its ties with Ye. Following the publication of its third-quarter results on Thursday, parent company Kering said the French fashion house would no longer be working on projects with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has made increasingly controversial public comments in recent weeks, including anti-Semitic threats.
"I Thought It Was Illegal": People Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing Everyone 100% Believed Was True
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
Comedian reveals his grandmother's savage grandkid ranking system and the reason why he got demoted
'We've always been a very jokey, roasty family. It's definitely a way to keep everyone together, and it gets us all talking,' he shared.
10 Flared Yoga Pants inspired by Hailey Bieber's 00s Throwback Atheleisure Look
When athleisure had its resurgence in the mid-2010s, it marked the ultimate leggings-are-pants flex. Celebs like Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe went from workout to actual work body-hugging leggings, and Lululemon had a field day. Athleisure is back in the headlines and on the streets, but people have swapped leggings...
Unpacking the Lip Liner and Gloss-Combo “Trend”
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For as long as I can remember, lip liner and lip gloss have been my go-to lip combo. Born in the ’90s, I was influenced by the techniques I saw my mother do, along with the celebrities I saw on television and in magazines. Naomi Campbell is one who comes to mind immediately, known to sport an enviable rich brown liner contrasted with clear gloss.
The Ultimate Guide to Treating Melasma
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At a women’s networking dinner the other night in midtown, I was introduced to a lively blonde restaurant publicist over white wine and a multi-course meal. Our conversation quickly turned to the usual things—work, children, and, of course, skincare. “What is this,” she asked me using her index finger to circle a cluster of pigmentation on her right cheek that was barely perceptible under the dim lights. Despite what the vast majority of friends, family, and new acquaintances may think, being a beauty editor does not make me a dermatologist; but I recognized the discoloration and the symptom onset she described. “It’s probably melasma,” I told her, receiving what is a fairly reliable response to this kind of assessment: “What’s that?”
