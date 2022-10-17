Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
247Sports
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Top 50 DL Daevin Hobbs sets announcement date
One of the fastest risers in the rankings in the last six months set his announcement date. Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college pick known Nov. 25 at 1:30 pm. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs, who is rated the No. 37 player in 247Sports' rankings, has...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides update on linebacker CJ Washington
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Washington suffered a scary head and neck injury back in the spring, and since that time Washington’s path back to football has been unclear. As his head coach explained Tuesday night, there is still uncertainty regarding when the true freshman will be able to play again.
Preps to Pros: Transfer Portal Midseason MVP: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how Alabama transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is the transfer portal MVP at the halfway point of the college football season.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Big swing in LSU vs. Ole Miss betting line
LSU showed it could win on the road in hostile environments at Auburn and Florida. The Tigers hope to bring some of that magic from the Swamp back to Baton Rouge when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) comes calling Saturday afternoon. LSU (5-2, 3-1) overcame the odds last week...
Ranking college football's toughest remaining roads to the playoff
College football Playoff rankings debut Tuesday, Nov. 1, but a long road remains to the final-four postseason for every top contender. From top-ranked Georgia to No. 2 Ohio State and fast-rising Tennessee, the 2022 season is just getting started. "No, we try to work on all of them," said Georgia...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Michigan becomes front runner for 4-star wideout | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider if the Wolverines have become front runners for 4-star WR Karmello English.
247Sports
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain
The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
247Sports
In His Own Words: Harsin on Auburn's bye week; his message to fans
Auburn has plenty of troubles to stir over during its bye week, as Bryan Harsin's team gets some rest while sitting at 3-4 (1-3 SEC), including a three-game losing streak. Next up is a return home against Arkansas next Saturday (11 a.m. CST, SEC Network). Here's everything Harsin said about the Tigers' bye week on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
Preps to Pros: USC is team with biggest boost from Transfer Portal at midway point of season
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how USC have utilized the transfer portal better than any other program in college football in 2022.
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. South Carolina predictions
The Texas A&M football team is on the road yet again this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. It is the first A&M game all season in which neither team is ranked, though. The Maroon and White are undefeated against South Carolina, having won...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0