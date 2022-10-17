ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Top 50 DL Daevin Hobbs sets announcement date

One of the fastest risers in the rankings in the last six months set his announcement date. Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college pick known Nov. 25 at 1:30 pm. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs, who is rated the No. 37 player in 247Sports' rankings, has...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Big swing in LSU vs. Ole Miss betting line

LSU showed it could win on the road in hostile environments at Auburn and Florida. The Tigers hope to bring some of that magic from the Swamp back to Baton Rouge when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) comes calling Saturday afternoon. LSU (5-2, 3-1) overcame the odds last week...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain

The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
LAKELAND, FL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on Auburn's bye week; his message to fans

Auburn has plenty of troubles to stir over during its bye week, as Bryan Harsin's team gets some rest while sitting at 3-4 (1-3 SEC), including a three-game losing streak. Next up is a return home against Arkansas next Saturday (11 a.m. CST, SEC Network). Here's everything Harsin said about the Tigers' bye week on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

