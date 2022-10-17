Read full article on original website
NOTES: No. 7 North Dakota, No. 1 Minnesota set to meet for 292nd time
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – No. 7 North Dakota hits the road for the first time this season to a familiar spot, battling longtime rival and top-ranked Minnesota on Friday night at 7 p.m. from 3M Arena at Mariucci. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard...
McCutcheon's decision to step down after season leads to more questions
MINNEAPOLIS — Two days following Hugh McCutcheon's surprising mid-season announcement that this will be his final season as Minnesota's head volleyball coach, we are still left with more questions than answers. 'We'll talk about it at the end of the year," said Minnesota Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon when asked...
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to George Floyd demonstrators
MINNEAPOLIS - The city of Minneapolis will pay more than $700,000 to resolve complaints over excessive force by police during protests over the death of George Floyd.City council members on Thursday approved four separate settlements, with the largest award issued to a group of 11 Minnesotans and one Iowa resident. Their class action lawsuit in federal court accused Minneapolis police of targeting them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as they peacefully protested Floyd's murder.Most of the plaintiffs were marching along the Interstate 35W bridge on May 31, 2020, when a semitrailer drove into a large crowd. Although nobody was seriously hurt, the suit alleges that police did not seek to discover if anyone was injured and focused on the safety of the truck driver."In other blatant displays of excessive force, captured on video, MPD officers can be seen spraying tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately out of their squad car windows while driving through peaceful protests," according to a 60-page civil suit.The council unanimously voted to award $50,000 to each named plaintiff in the case.RELATED: Lawyers for mother of George Floyd's child share intent to sue Kanye West for $250M
University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum questions if Morris campus is "too diverse" during enrollment discussion
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum is facing backlash after comments he made during a Board of Regents meeting on Oct. 13 about enrollment.Sviggum, a former Republican speaker of the Minnesota House, asked Morris campus Acting Chancellor Janet Schrunk Eriksen this question: "Is it possible that at Morris we've become too diverse? Is that possible, all from a marketing standpoint?"He pointed to declining enrollment and increased diversity."I have received a couple letters, two actually, from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse, let's say, of a...
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
Runway at MSP Airport reopens after 6 week closure
One of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's runways reopened on Monday after a six-week restoration project. The Metropolitan Airports Commission announced that Runway 17/35 is back in action having closed for "safety area restoration work" adjacent to the runway on Sept. 6. Since then, aircraft taking off and landing have been...
