ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHAS 11

Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings

Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WHAS 11

Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Why Alanis Morissette's 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her By Her Full Name

This hilarious story from Alanis Morissette is one you oughta hear. The world knows her by the name Alanis Morissette -- and apparently now the musician's 6-year-old daughter knows her by it, too. The seven-time GRAMMY winner revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her middle child, Onyx, is not calling her "mom" these days.
WHAS 11

George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now. "We became instant friends," Roberts told...
WHAS 11

Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
WHAS 11

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
WHAS 11

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on One-Year Anniversary and Babymoon Getaway

Celebrations are underway for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple are marking the occasion of their first anniversary and babymoon with a romantic getaway trip. "We are both done with work for the day -- yay! -- and we are heading to our one-year anniversary weekend-slash-babymoon," Heather shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "We are combining them both, since we don't have a lot of time!"
WHAS 11

Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
WHAS 11

First Look at Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's 'Barmageddon' Show

Blake Shelton is giving fans a first look at the new celebrity competition show Barmageddon, which will be the country singer's first onscreen project after announcing his exit from The Voice last week. Shelton will star and executive produce the new show alongside his friend and Voice co-star, Carson Daly....

Comments / 0

Community Policy