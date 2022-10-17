Read full article on original website
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
Maine Prisons Chief Blocks State Parole Committees’ Request to Meet Potential Parolees
Randall Liberty, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, has objected to a request from a parole reform committee created by the State Legislature to interview inmates as part of its members’ work to determine whether Maine should bring back parole after a 45 year ban. Members of...
CDC’s Nirav Shah Backs COVID Jab for Kids; Mills, Maine Health Officials Mum on Looming School Mandates
Maine Center for Disease Control (MCDC) Director Nirav D. Shah on Thursday joined fellow members of the federal Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (CDC’s ACIP) voting 15-0 to support the addition of COVID-19 vaccinations to the federal schedule of child and adolescent vaccinations. The...
Maine Legislature’s Oversight Committee Takes Next Steps in Child Death Records Dispute
The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee(GOC) voted October 19 to direct Assistant Attorney General Christopher Taub to ask a Superior Court to force the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to comply with the committee’s subpoena. The step is the latest development in a months-long dispute...
