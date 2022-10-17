Read full article on original website
Will Poulin
3d ago
That troll, I mean Mills is almost the worst thing that happen to this state besides governor King.
Amy King
3d ago
Overdose deaths are partly your fault Mills..yes, there is personal responsibility on the part of the person taking illicit drugs but you must own your part in lenient laws and sentences. Vote her out!
Ryan Birmingham
4d ago
No, he was arrested in 2016, it was Mills who let him serve a lesser sentence..
NECN
Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up
A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
WCAX
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat
PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
themainewire.com
Maine Prisons Chief Blocks State Parole Committees’ Request to Meet Potential Parolees
Randall Liberty, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, has objected to a request from a parole reform committee created by the State Legislature to interview inmates as part of its members’ work to determine whether Maine should bring back parole after a 45 year ban. Members of...
WCAX
Massachusetts woman charged with human smuggling
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces human smuggling charges, according to federal authorities. Court documents show that the Border Patrol spotted people walking south near the Highgate Springs border station just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Not long after, they saw a car near the border crossing close to Exit 22. Agents pulled that car over and said Patriciaruano Murcia, 31, was the driver. They say three people were in the backseat and three more in the trunk -- all admitting to being in the country illegally.
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
colbyecho.news
Waterville Police Department to go under review
After 36 years with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey will retire at the end of November. His retirement prompted an overarching review of the police department’s operations, which the city council recently unanimously voted in favor of. Under Massey, the police department has launched several initiatives. Improvements...
Greene Man Goes Moose Hunting & Uncovers Bizarre Surprise While Harvesting
Last week, Greene resident, Ryan Boucher went moose hunting, according to WGME Channel 13. This started out as a pretty normal hunt, but then changed after Ryan bagged his first moose in Andover. As the article states, Ryan shot his first moose and he and his hunting party were extremely excited.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
mainepublic.org
Federal civil rights agency reviewing Maine's court-appointed indigent defense system
A state advisory committee is collecting feedback on Maine's current court-appointed indigent defense system, with the goal of submitting recommendations to a federal civil rights agency. Maine is the only state in the country that relies on private attorneys to defend low-income defendants. The number of attorneys willing to take...
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
