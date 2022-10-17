ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

Comments / 20

Will Poulin
3d ago

That troll, I mean Mills is almost the worst thing that happen to this state besides governor King.

Reply
20
Amy King
3d ago

Overdose deaths are partly your fault Mills..yes, there is personal responsibility on the part of the person taking illicit drugs but you must own your part in lenient laws and sentences. Vote her out!

Reply(1)
4
Ryan Birmingham
4d ago

No, he was arrested in 2016, it was Mills who let him serve a lesser sentence..

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up

A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
LEWISTON, ME
WCAX

Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WARDSBORO, VT
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
B98.5

Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
LEWISTON, ME
WCAX

Massachusetts woman charged with human smuggling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces human smuggling charges, according to federal authorities. Court documents show that the Border Patrol spotted people walking south near the Highgate Springs border station just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Not long after, they saw a car near the border crossing close to Exit 22. Agents pulled that car over and said Patriciaruano Murcia, 31, was the driver. They say three people were in the backseat and three more in the trunk -- all admitting to being in the country illegally.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wabi.tv

349 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Maine can’t afford a Mills loss

Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Waterville Police Department to go under review

After 36 years with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey will retire at the end of November. His retirement prompted an overarching review of the police department’s operations, which the city council recently unanimously voted in favor of. Under Massey, the police department has launched several initiatives. Improvements...
WATERVILLE, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state

STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine

Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy