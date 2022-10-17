ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
KVUE

Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

UT program aims to create a long-term solution to Texas’ teacher shortage

October is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still struggling to hire enough teachers to fill classrooms. Many districts have gotten creative with recruitment, with some hiring teachers without requiring state certification, or accepting candidates from alternative certification programs. But not all of the quick turnaround solutions may be sustainable for the long term.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor

Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Key2Free to Host Flannel RUN4Freedom 5K October 22

The Key2Free is holding its 5th Flannel RUN4Freedom 5K and Kids 1K Saturday, October 22. Amy Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of The Key2Free, said they are excited to step back into this event and look forward to the awareness it will bring to the community to raise support for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation.
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Early Voting Oct. 24 – Nov. 4 for Sales Tax Election

The first day of early voting is Monday, Oct. 24, for the November election. Georgetown residents will be able to vote on Proposition A, which is the reauthorization of the 0.25 percent sales tax for the resurfacing and repair of city streets. The early, in-person voting period is Oct. 24-Nov....
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

Florence ISD: Threat not credible, classes resume Thursday

FLORENCE, Texas — Florence ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that classes will resume as normal on Thursday. Earlier, around 1:30 p.m., the district reported a potential threat made to staff and students, the district said on Facebook. Immediately, the district worked with the Florence Police Department and later determined the threat wasn't credible, the district added.
FLORENCE, TX

